From One Side Of San Diego Comic-Con Special Edition To The Other

On Friday, Bleeding Cool showed you From One Side Of San Diego Comic-Con Special Edition To The Other in video form, even if it didn't start out that way. But that was before the doors had opened and the public had flocked in. Here instead is From One Side Of San Diego Comic-Con Special Edition To The Other on the Final Day, towards the end of the show, and some folk were leaving, and the event was winding down… but still full of joy, wonder and excitement.

And then it was all over, and we wandered into the Gaslamp District, where I am sat right now typing this with a burrito and ice tea. I have succumbed.

You could also check out a showfloor gallery – and then another from the following day, We had a very popular cosplay gallery over the weekend too. You could even check out the mayor of San Diego opening Comic-Con Museum up in Balboa Park. I had some big first thoughts about the show and am preparing some last thoughts now…

