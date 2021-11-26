From One Side Of San Diego Comic-Con 2021 To The Other (VIDEO)

Three videos for you here from San Diego Comic-Con: Special Edition 2021, not just the regular From One Side Of The Show To The Other which you know and love (or at least tolerate). Though there is that, even if it started off as something else. But as a special treat, it was actually before the show's doors opened earlier today. But first, here's a look from the shuttle bus I'd taken from the Comic-Con Museum opening this morning, so you could see all the people lined up waiting to go in…

Then we have the One Side Of The Show To The Other, though as you can see it really didn't start off like that.

This was filmed inside the show floor before the doors opened and no, I am not entirely sure myself how I managed that. But it did put me in the prime position for this moment, when the first doors opened…

At which point I found myself having a fascinating sit-down with Jeff Trexler of the Comic Book Legal Defense Fund for an hour, before I had to hurry to my own first panel of the show (I have three), the Black Panel, as their White British Correspondent and guest of Michael Davis, with Jackie Estrada waving me on from the audience. From then it was the Kevin Eastman panel followed by ComiXology Originals before another tour of the floor, chatting with Joe Pruett at AfterShock Comics, Brian Haberlin at Anomaly, Randy Reynaldo of Rob Hanes Adventures, at Scout Comics and many, many more. There was also lots of love for Bleeding Cool in the room as well, with some people attending events – or even the show itself – because I'd mentioned them in passing. But the scale of this show always staggers me, even in its reduced capacity there is still far more to do than is humanely possible by any one person. But I promise I'm going to try my best.