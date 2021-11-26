San Diego Mayor Opens And Walks Through Comic-Con Museum (VIDEO)

This morning San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, Assemblymember Christopher Ward, Co-Chair Comic-Con Museum Steering Committee Patti Rosco and Comic-Con Chief Communications & Strategy Officer David Glanzer opened San Diego Comic-Con Museum in Balboa Park. A soft opening from today all weekend long, I'm at San Diego for Comic-Con Special Edition – or the "mini-Con" as the mayor described it. So I took the walk up the Park Boulevard to Balboa Park for the ribbon cutting ceremony…. And I have video.

I also took the opportunity to have a walk around, looking at all the exhibits, possibly one or two we weren't meant to, and running into comic creator and publisher Chris Ryall.

I may have spent quite a while poring over the Charles Addams original artwork, and dying to have a go in the cosplay workshop. I will be Captain Carter, dammit. Comic-Con Museum has opened with six diverse, entertaining, educational and interactive exhibits. Special programming, screenings and a variety of special nighttime activities will be offered leading up to the summer of 2022 grand opening which will also feature the "Eight Decades of Archie" exhibit. There are also Opening Weekend mugs and shirts to be bought. I may have bought some of those as well.

The soft opening of the Museum will occur while Comic-Con Special Edition – the first in-person gathering for San Diego Comic-Con fans since July 2019 – begins at the San Diego Convention Center. However, while Comic-Con Special Edition ends on Nov. 28, the Museum experience will continue throughout the year. Tickets for the Museum, available at https://museum.comic-con.org,will also be sold at the Museum; reservations are encouraged as attendance may be limited.

And all before San Diego Comic-Con actually began! Now to take the rather sunnier and hotter walk back… it's an incredible and informative way to see the city as well.