Showfloor Gallery Of San Diego Comic-Con: Special Edition Day Two

You may not be there in person, but San Diego Comic-Con: Special Edition 2021 is looking as sensational as ever. You can see my usual From One Side Of The Show To The Other video, as well as the lines outside and the moment the doors opened, here. But here are a few shots of some moments on the San Diego Comic-Con show floor that took one more professional photographer's eye… such as Bleeding Cool's Jimmy Leszczynski. With a few more thrown in by me. You can see some San Diego Comic-Con showfloor shots from yesterday here, as well as a whole bunch of cosplay.

