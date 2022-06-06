Fugitive Doctor Stars in This Preview of Doctor Who Origins #1

One of the bright spots of Chris Chibnall's run as showrunner of Doctor Who was the introduction of the Fugitive Doctor, though, like many Chibnall stories, her story wasn't very fleshed out. Titan Comics may correct that this week with the release of Doctor Who Origins #1, aiming to explain why The Fugitive Doctor became known as The Fugitive. Check out the preview below.

DOCTOR WHO ORIGINS #1

Writer: Jody Houser

Artist: Roberta Ingranata

Colorist: Warnia K. Sahadewa

Letterer: Richard Starkings & Comicraft's Jimmy Betancourt

Publisher: Titan Comics

FC, $3.99, 32pp

On sale: June 8, 2022

A brand new, never-before-seen adventure featuring The Fugitive Doctor in her comics debut! Working for the mysterious DIVISION on a dangerous assignment, The Doctor uncovers something insidious afoot. Discover why this regeneration became known as The Fugitive!

From the all-star creative team that brought you Missy and Time Lord Victorious!

Cover A: Simone Di Meo

Cover B: Weeping Angel Glow-In-The-Dark Cover ($6.99)

Cover C: Yoshi Yoshitani

Cover D: Photo Variant

Cover (FOC VARIANT): Simone Di Meo B&W Virgin