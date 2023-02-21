Gargoyles #3 Preview: A New Leaf Can Xanatos be trusted? That's the question at the heart of this preview of Gargoyles #3, in stores Wednesday from Dynamite.

GARGOYLES #3

DYNAMITE

DEC220619

(W) Greg Weisman (A) George Kambadais (CA) David Nakayama

Tensions are rising within the Manhattan Clan! Some Gargoyles believe that Xanatos is responsible for the recent kidnappings, while others consider him an ally. But all that will have to wait, because someone has initiated the Great Minds Protocol! Written by Gargoyles mastermind Greg Weisman with spectacular art by George Kambadais!

In Shops: 2/22/2023

SRP: $3.99

