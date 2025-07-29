Posted in: Comics, Dynamite, Preview | Tagged: Gargoyles

Gargoyles: Demona #2 Preview: Immortal Drama, Medieval Karma

Gargoyles: Demona #2 takes us back to 1093 as the immortal warrior seeks refuge but finds only her old nemesis Canmore waiting to ruin her day.

Article Summary Gargoyles: Demona #2 unleashes immortal drama in 1093 as Demona faces ancient nemesis Canmore once more.

Legendary creators Greg Weisman and Frank Paur return for a centuries-spanning tale of vengeance and fury.

Hits comic shops July 30th, with stunning covers from Paur, Meghan Hetrick, Mark Spears, and Jae Lee & June Chung.

A THOUSAND YEARS OF ADVENTURE BEGINS HERE! After kicking off with a special prologue story in Dynamite Entertainment's Free Comic Book Day issue #0, the long-awaited tale of Goliath's former love and sworn enemy of the Manhattan Clan gets underway in earnest with a return to the Dark Ages and the aftermath of the destruction of Castle Wyvern! The year is 1093, and the now-immortal Demona has become a lonely and hunted creature. Bereft of both clan and home after her betrayal of Scotland's king, she wanders south to Northumberland in search of a safe haven – only to find that her old nemesis, Canmore, is raiding the city. Canmore's destruction is visited upon human and Gargoyle alike, and when she discovers the depths of his cruelty and the fate of her kind at his hands, Demona's fury sets in motion a cycle of vengeance that will last for centuries – and may yet consume the entire world! Written by Gargoyles creator GREG WEISMAN and illustrated by acclaimed artist – and veteran of the original animated series – FRANK PAUR, this first chapter of the brand-new, centuries-spanning saga Gargoyles: Demona features cover art for the ages from PAUR, MEGHAN HETRICK, MARK SPEARS, and JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG!

GARGOYLES: DEMONA #2

Dynamite Entertainment

0425DE779

0425DE780 – Gargoyles: Demona #2 Mark Spears Cover – $50.00

0625DE900 – Gargoyles: Demona #2 Meghan Hetrick Cover – $4.99

0625DE901 – Gargoyles: Demona #2 Jae Lee Cover – $4.99

0625DE902 – Gargoyles: Demona #2 Cover – $4.99

0625DE903 – Gargoyles: Demona #2 Sebastian Piriz Cover – $4.99

(W) Greg Weisman (A) Frank Paur (CA) Mark Spears

In Shops: 2025-07-30

SRP: $100.00

