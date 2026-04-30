Posted in: Comics, Solicits | Tagged: Garry Brown, Rekcah, The Future Is

Garry Brown To Draw The Future Is **** in Rekcah's July 2026 Solicits

Garry Brown is to be the guest artist on The Future Is **** in Rekcah Comics' July 2026 solicits and solicitations

Article Summary Garry Brown joins The Future Is **** #15 as guest artist in Rekcah Comics’ July 2026 solicits, teaming with Fred Van Lente.

The Future Is **** #15 jumps hundreds of years ahead, teasing the series’ endgame and Wheeler’s final fate.

The Future Is **** launched in 2025 as a 60-issue sci-fi series set after the Hacker Wars, where Black Mountain fights back.

July’s reveal follows issues #13 and #14, as The Future Is **** begins its third arc and the Psychorapture storyline escalates.

The Future Is **** is one of my favourite current ongoing comics, written by Fred Van Lente and drawn by Ennio Bufi… but not in July 2026. As the Rekcah Comics July 2026 solicits and solicitations have revealed that Garry Brown will be a guest artist for the issue.

Garry Brown is a Scottish comic book artist and the co-creator of Babyteeth with Donny Cates, Falling in Love on the Path to Hell with Gerry Duggan, Black Road with Brian Wood, Crude with Steve Orlando, The Revisionist with Frank J. Barbiere, and Dark Matter with Joseph Mallozzi. As well as an artist on Massive with Brian Wood, Incorruptible with Mark Waid, Higher Earth with Sam Humphries, Immortal Hulk, Sons of Anarchy, DC Bombshells, Conan the Barbarian, Catwoman, Star Trek/Green Lantern, The Conjuring, Iron Patriot, Zombies Vs Robots, Carnage, King In Black, Nightwing, X-Force, 2000AD and more. He graduated from the prestigious Joe Kubert School of Cartoon and Graphic Art in 2010.

The Future Is **** launched in 2025 as a planned 60-issue limited series, running monthly until around 2030, in a future world where the "Hacker Wars" are over and the black hats have won/ Society is dominated by data barons, artificial overlords, and technological terrorists, governments have largely lost control, and power lies with massive corporations and tech elites. The protagonists are Black Mountain, a crew of digital ronin, freebooters, and hackers resisting this dystopia. Each member is paired with a "sprite", an unpredictable A.I. companion. And at the centre is Wheeler, a retired black hat hacker pulled back into the fight….

FUTURE IS ****** #15 (MR)

(W) Fred Van Lente (A) Garry Brown, Ennio Bufi (CA) Garry Brown

REVEALED: THE FUTURE OF THE FUTURE IS ******! Special guest artist GARRY BROWN (Image Comics' Falling in Love On The Path To Hell, DC Comics' Peacemaker: Disturbing the Peace, and Marvel's Logan: Black, White, & Blood) joins THE FUTURE IS ****** writer Fred Van Lente to jump ahead hundreds of years into the future to see where the series is leading, what secrets its hiding, and how this affects the present final fate of our beloved Wheeler.

KEY SELLING POINTS:

The SIXTY-ISSUE series continues its THIRD ARC!

Learn to be a hacker with even more Capture the Flag challenges in each and every issue!

TWENTY-FOUR STORY PAGES FOR ONLY $4.04!

RETAILERS – Also Available: Variant COVER B by Ennio Bufi, and a value-priced 10-COPY BUNDLE of the Garry Brown Cover! $4.04 7/8/2026

And here are the issues yet to be published:

FUTURE IS ****** #13 (MR)

(W) Fred Van Lente (A) Ennio Bufi (CA) Jae Lee, June Chung

AN ALL-NEW STORYLINE! AN ALL-NEW VILLAIN! AN ALL-NEW JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG COVER! Black Mountain confronts an enemy they can't merely fight. This time, they'll need to infiltrate a deadly cult and put their souls on the line to survive! Get ready to put your perception of reality to the ultimate test! KEY SELLING POINTS • The SIXTY-ISSUE series begins its THIRD ARC! We're just getting started! • A new arc means an all-new cover by Jae Lee & June Chung featuring characters no one has seen before! • New York Times Bestseller FRED VAN LENTE (Deadpool vs. The Punisher, Marvel Zombies) kicks off his most surreal storyline yet! • Interior Artist Ennio Bufi returns! • Learn to be a hacker with even more Capture the Flag challenges in each and every issue! • TWENTY-FOUR PAGES OF STORY FOR ONLY $4.04! TELL YOUR FRIENDS! RETAILERS – Also Available: Variant COVER B by Ennio Bufi, and a value-priced 10-COPY BUNDLE of the Jae Lee & June Chung Covers!

$4.04 5/13/2026

FUTURE IS ****** #14 (MR)

(W) Fred Van Lente (A) Ennio Bufi (CA) Jason Shawn Alexander

THE REALITY-BENDING "PSYCHORAPTURE" STORYLINE CONTINUES! Martina is surrounded by a mindless horde. Wheeler is in over his head. Black Mountain isn't built for an enemy like this. We'll see who survives! KEY SELLING POINTS • The SIXTY-ISSUE series continues its THIRD ARC! • New York Times Bestseller FRED VAN LENTE (Deadpool vs. The Punisher, Marvel Zombies) keeps firing on all cylinders! • Learn to be a hacker with even more Capture the Flag challenges in each and every issue! • TWENTY-FOUR PAGES OF STORY FOR ONLY $4.04! RETAILERS – Also Available: Variant COVER B by Ennio Bufi, and a value-priced 10-COPY BUNDLE of the Jason Shawn Alexander Cover!

$4.04 6/10/2026

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