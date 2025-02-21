Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Rekcah, The Future Is

ComicsPRO: The Future Is… The Best Comic Presentation I Ever Saw

ComicsPRO: The Future Is... the best new comic book presentation I have ever seen, the new comic from Rekcah Publishing

Article Summary Explore 'The Future Is...' with a 60-issue cyberpunk saga by Fred Van Lente and Ennio Bufi.

Unravel secrets with interactive puzzles boosting cryptocracking skills in each issue.

Discover how comic retailers can enhance security from cyber threats in provided tips.

Admire diverse covers featuring industry legends, launching with a 100+ page premiere.

Jason Blanchard of Rekcah just finished his presentation at ComicsPRO to a bunch of jaded comic book retailers. It may be the best presentation of a new comic book I have ever seen. The Future Is… by Fred Van Lente and Ennio Bufi.

He's a former comic book retailer, a former employee of DC and Diamond, and now works in cybersecurity. Called The Future Is… is a comic book about computer hacking created by a company that prevents computer hacking. And who just want to publish a cool comic.

Sixty issues are long, monthly, and there is one cover per issue from an industry great. Each issue will contain a clue that can be solved to determine the full title of that issue by uncovering six characters. The Future Is… Bright? The Future Is… Daring?

You can work it out and, in doing so, use or develop your own cryptocracking skills. All around a comic book set thirty years in the future. And we learned all about the comic in the presentation to comic book retailers…

But also, what can comic book retailers do to avoid getting hacked themselves? And what other security measures they can take for day-to-day life, such as employing secret shoplifters to make sure their employees know what to do and how to handle them.

By couching the pitch for their new comic in such terms, he got the avid attention of everyone in the room. It was a stunning example of how to pitch something that interests you by placing it inside something that really interests the audience.

Oh and a comic book that appealed to cyber security folk also opens up a new audience for the comic book stores.

And yeah, a five year sci-fi monthly series with a strong focus and lead characters, with the audacity to launch with a 100+page first issue for $13.37 and subsequent issues at $4.04, I will be happily putting down whatever that is in pounds sterling every month to give this a try.

Yeah it is. They have their own X meets Y pitches, but for me, this has a very Transmetropolitan meets Trainspotting feel. Trainsmetrospotlitan maybe… The Future Is… #1 from Reckah through Lunar Distribution from May 2025.

THE FUTURE IS ****** #1

Publisher: REKCAH Publishing

Format: Softcover, 104 Pages, Full Color

Genre: Cyberpunk | Techno-Thriller | Sci-Fi

Price: $13.37

Release Date: 05/14/25

Writer: Fred Van Lente

Artist: Ennio Bufi

Cover Artist: Jae Lee

Mature Readers | Ongoing Series

THE HACKER WARS ARE OVER. THE BLACK HATS WON. WHO WILL SAVE US FROM THE WORLD THAT'S

COMING? BLACK MOUNTAIN—a rogue band of digital ronin, freebooters, and hackers— fight against a world ruled by data barons, artificial overlords, and technological terrorists. Their mission is beyond impossible. But the future is worth dying for. This is THE FUTURE IS ******, a 60-issue cyber-sci-fi epic fusing the shadow warfare of Mr. Robot, the kinetic action of The Matrix, and the

thrilling espionage of Ghost in the Shell. COVER BY JAE LEE

KEY SELLING POINTS

A bold commitment — A 60-ISSUE ONGOING SAGA.

Cutting-edge cyberpunk storytelling from New York Times Bestseller

FRED VAN LENTE (Deadpool vs. The Punisher, Marvel Zombies).

High-tech, high-tension visuals from ENNIO BUFI (Assassin's Creed: Bloodstone).

Cover by the legendary artist JAE LEE (Dark Tower, Inhumans).

Interactive hacker experience with Capture the Flag challenges in each issue.

Future cover prices will be $4.04 for 32-page issues

