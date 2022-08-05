Ghosts Don't Eat Potato Chips & Dragons Don't Cook Pizza Get Comics

Marcia Thornton Jones and Debbie Dadey's Bailey School Kids series novels, Ghosts Don't Eat Potato Chips and Dragons Don't Cook Pizza, are the latest to be adapted as graphic novels from Scholastic Graphix. The new artist Angeli Rafer will replace artist on the previous two adaptations, Pearl Low. The books are set for publication in the summer of 2023 and spring of 2024. Marcia Thornton Jones and Debbie Dadey's agent Marie Lamba at the Jennifer De Chiara Literary Agency negotiated the deal for graphic novels, and Rafer represented herself.

The Adventures of the Bailey School Kids is a supernatural children's book series. In each story, the Bailey School kids encounter a relatively innocuous character such as a school teacher, or custodian, who may or may not be a mythical being, such as a vampire, werewolf or dragon. The reader is left intentionally guessing whether the innocuous character is said mythical being or not. There are more than eighty books in the series. The first book, Vampires Don't Wear Polka Dots, was published in 1990, and as a graphic novel in 2021. With more than 30 million titles sold to date, the series one of Scholastic's top-selling series of all time.

Ghosts Don't Eat Potato Chips: A Graphix Chapters Book (The Adventures of the Bailey School Kids #3) Paperback – August 1, 2023

The Bailey School Kids may — or may not — have seen a hungry ghost in this funny and spooky series from Graphix Chapters. Get drawn into reading with Graphix Chapters! Graphix Chapters are ideal books for beginning and newly independent readers aged 6 – 8. With approachable page counts, easy-to-follow paneling, and artwork that supports text comprehension, these engaging stories with unforgettable characters help children become lifelong readers. Eddie's great-aunt, Mathilda, is sick, and he and the Bailey School Kids go for a visit. But when Howie sees a silhouette in Mathilda's window — and when his potato chips mysteriously disappear! — the kids are spooked. Could a ghost be living in the attic?