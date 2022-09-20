GI Joe: A Real American Hero #298 Preview: No Snake-Eyes Left Behind

Scarlett wants to mount a rescue mission for Sean and Dawn in this preview of GI Joe: A Real American Hero #298… but they've got it handled on their own. Check out the preview below.

GI JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO #298

IDW PUBLISHING

JUL221612

JUL221613 – GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #298 CVR B SULLIVAN – $3.99

(W) Larry Hama (A / CA) S. L. Gallant

"All-In," Part 3! The final G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero story arc at IDW Publishing continues! Using a brand-new casino on Cobra Island as a front, Cobra has been busy behind the scenes resurrecting dangerous villains and heroes alike, all in the hope of creating the deadliest Cobra army ever! It'll be up to the warriors of G.I. Joe to foil their archenemy's evil machinations before it's too late. The game for the fate of the world is barreling to a calamitous conclusion, and it's time for every single player to go all-in!

In Shops: 9/21/2022

SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.

Posted in: Comics, IDW, Preview | Tagged: Comics, idw, previews