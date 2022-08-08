Giant-Size Gwen Stacy #1 Preview: Crime-Master Baiting?

Gwen Stacy rats out a source to the Crime-Master in this preview of Giant-Size Gwen Stacy #1. Check out the preview below.

Giant-Size Gwen Stacy #1

by Christos Gage & Todd Nauck, cover by Vatine Olivier

Gwen's own miniseries finally gets its ending, and we're putting it all together! It's got everything! Gwen! The Green Goblin! Kingpin! The X-Men!!! Re-presenting issues #1-2 of the GWEN STACY limited series (2019) along with new material presented for the first time! PLEASE NOTE THAT THIS DOES NOT CONTAIN A DIGITAL CODE.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.64"W x 10.21"H x 0.18"D | 7 oz | 60 per carton

On sale Aug 10, 2022 | 120 Pages | 75960620340600111

| Rated T

$9.99

Variants:

75960620340600121 – GIANT-SIZE GWEN STACY 1 MOMOKO VARIANT – $9.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.