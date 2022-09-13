Giulietta Romero: Hitwoman Gets Jennifer Blood Spinoff From Dynamite

A recent Jennifer Blood series from Dynamite Entertainment written by Fred Van Lente introduced Giulietta Romero – The Bandage-Masked Hitwoman. Who is getting her own one-shot from Dynamite Entertainment in December.

You can't keep a bad woman down, and none are badder than Giulietta Romero, the professional assassin that was introduced in the recent Jennifer Blood series. Now writer Fred Van Lente is taking his bombshell bandage-masked hitwoman antagonist into her own story inspired by none other than William "The Bard" Shakespeare. Jennifer Blood Presents: Giulietta Romeo: Hitwoman is a pulse-pounding special starring the breakout character that fans have been clamoring to see more from. Van Lente will be joined on the special spotlight by talented illustrator Robert Carey, acclaimed for his work on James Bond and other titles. A trio of show-stopping covers by Lesley "Leirix" Li, Drew Moss and Valentina Pinti will complete the package for this winter release to keep fans warm with blistering action and noir intrigue!

Slamming her way out of the pages of the recent Jennifer Blood: Bloodlines series, Italian assassin Giulietta Romeo stars in La Tempesta, a noirish reimagining of the William Shakespeare play The Tempest. Giulietta is being extradited to Italy after the events of the Bountiful storyline when her plane is shot down over a remote island in the Atlantic, a former Nazi stronghold that is now the tiny kingdom of a man named Prospero, a former duke of the Naples mobs. His brother, the man who usurped his position, was being extradited on that same plane, and Giulietta finds herself in the middle of a gory blood feud and fighting for her life against Prospero's monstrous servants, Caliban and Ariel. "I think all readers will really love the Hot New Crime Writer of 2022, William "Bloody Billy" Shakespeare," said Van Lente. "I'm just the vessel that is bringing the island mob vengeance saga The Tempest to life." While unavailable for a new comment, Shakespeare has been quoted to say of the story, "Hell is empty and all the devils are here."