Ramgod #1 in Massive/Whatnot Comics Solicits in July 2024

Ramgod #1 from Morgan Rosenblum, Owen Rosenblum, Canaan White, Ren Spiller and Ismail Nihad is a new comic book series, launching through Massive/Whatnot in their July 2024 solicits and solicitations. As well as Luchaverse Catalyst #1 by Marco Lopez, Ivan Plaza, Ben Harvey, Bryan Magnaye and Diego Simone.

(W) Morgan Rosenblum, Owen Rosenblum (A) Canaan White, Ren Spiller, Ismail Nihad (CA) Carlos Dattoli

THE FUTURE'S MOST DANGEROUS SPORT JUST GOT A NEW PLAYER. RAMG D follows Clint Bowler, a former troubled star athlete turned NCPD Beat Cop, as he tries to balance his dueling responsibilities as a cop and as a father. But his teenage son, Malcolm, wants nothing to do with him. That is until Clint is recruited by Malcolm's favorite team in the world's most dangerous sport, RAMG D, after a video of him chasing a perpetrator goes viral. With a second shot at his dreams, and a chance to find common ground with his son, Clint's future is looking bright. But looks can be deceiving in New City, and for Clint's new teammates, they have a nefarious side hustle that will force Clint to sacrifice his newfound stardom or his morality. Either way, it's a dangerous game. RAMG D feels like Point Break meets Fast & Furious, but in a CyberPunk setting that introduces a brand new super high-octane global sport.

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

(W) Marco Lopez, Ivan Plaza (A) Ben Harvey, Bryan Magnaye, Diego Simone (CA) Francesco Tomaselli

It all starts here with the three-part launch of the epic new shared Luchaverse! The world's most famous luchadores battle in the ring by day, and serve humanity as monster hunters and world protectors by night. In this series, Masked Republic Comics and Massive Publishing bring back the glory and tradition of real-life lucha libre stars in comic books, setting the stage for a new era filled with epic cross-genre action in a shared universe.

The first installment of the Luchaverse series is an action-packed double feature that is a perfect entry point for both long time fans of luchadores and new readers looking for genre bending adventure and universe altering mystery. First, Rey Mysterio, the world's most recognizable luchador discovers his legacy outside of the ring as the next in line to take on a great evil prophesied to return and plunge the world into darkness…

Next, as heir to his own legacy as lead luchador monster hunter, Tinieblas Jr. takes on the legions of the damned and all manner of creatures that go bump in the night while trying to prevent ancient forces of the monster realm from conquering the universe!

In Shops: Jul 17, 2024

(W) JPG, Steve Schuitt (A) Alessandro Micelli (CA) David Mack

David Mack, known for his work on Marvel's Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and for co-creating their series Echo, delivers his signature watercolor style to the continuing adventures of Ninja Funk.

B.B. finally confronts the Queen face to face while Mcfly scrambles to back her up and defeat B.A.D. Music once and for all! It's a straight up battle between good and bad, right?!

Meanwhile Lazerwolf, Kairi and Wolfgang charge to the home of BAD Music. Will they show up in time to back up Mcfly and bring B.B. home, or will they be too late?

B.A.D. Music crescendos in this stunning finale!

In Shops: Jul 17, 2024

(W) Sean Gordon Murphy (A) Simon Gough (A / CA) Sean Gordon Murphy

Don Quixote meets Narcos in this modern reimagining of the legendary swashbuckling hero Zorro by Sean Gordon Murphy, the writer-artist behind DC Comics's Batman: White Knight. Diego is a young man who is convinced that he's Zorro. As a child, he suffered a psychotic break after witnessing the murder of his parents by the drug cartel in his village. To cope with the trauma, he embraced the 200-year-old legend of Zorro by donning the mask, training with the sword, and declaring war on the Narcos for the sake of his people. Collects issues #1-4 of Zorro: Man of the Dead PLUS all-new bonus content.

In Shops: Jul 31, 2024

(W) Blake Northcott (A) Giuseppe Cafaro (CA) Fay Dalton

Fay Dalton, the artist behind the glamorous illustrations on Ian Fleming's 007 (Hard Case Crime), created the epic main cover for the debut of North Valley Grimoire #1. This virgin variant of her design has returned to Previews while supplies last.

SPYCRAFT MEETS SPELLCRAFT in North Valley: a slick, James Bond-style adventure fused with the supernatural suspense of The Magicians.

In this thrilling debut, a CIA black-ops division clandestinely hunts – and eliminates – the most dangerous threat in history: MAGICK.

On a routine assignment, Agent Malek discovers a grimoire more powerful than a nuclear weapon … but when The Agency wants to recover the spellbook instead of destroy it, he begins to question their endgame.

Written by bestselling author Blake Northcott (Catwoman) with art by Giuseppe Cafaro (Suicide Squad), The North Valley Grimoire is an enchanted tale of espionage like none other. In Shops: Jul 03, 2024

