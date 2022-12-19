Gold Goblin #2 Preview: You Never Go Full Goblin

Welcome to Bleeding Cool's preview of Gold Goblin #2! In this issue, Norman Osborn resists the urge to go full Goblin mode to ride our Dark Web.

Gold Goblin #2

by Christopher Cantwell & Lan Medina, cover by Taurin Clarke

BEING A HERO ISN'T FOR EVERYONE… Norman Osborn faced Chasm in DARK WEB #1 and has to face another terrifying opponent in this issue! Norman's only been a super hero for a few days…but his tenure might be quite short!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.15"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Dec 21, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620452600211

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620452600221 – GOLD GOBLIN 2 DOWLING VARIANT [DWB] – $3.99 US

75960620452600231 – GOLD GOBLIN 2 REILLY WINDOW SHADES VARIANT [DWB] – $3.99 US

