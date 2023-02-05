Gotham City: Year One #5 Preview: Can Slam Bradley Close the Case? In true hard-boiled fashion, Slam Bradley must find the truth when everyone is telling lies in this preview of Gotham City: Year One #5.

GOTHAM CITY: YEAR ONE #5

DC Comics

1222DC182

1222DC183 – Gotham City: Year One #5 Jeff Spokes Cover – $4.99

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Phil Hester, Eric Gapstur

Beaten, bruised, and betrayed, Slam Bradley should have never gotten involved with the Waynes. With a tragic turn of events and a city on the edge of burning, can this hard-boiled private detective close an impossible case?

In Shops: 2/7/2023

SRP: $4.99

