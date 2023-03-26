Gotham City: Year One #6 Preview: Slam Bradley Exploits Racism As Gotham descends into chaos in Gotham City: Year One #6, Slam Bradley calmly explains how best to use institutional racism to his advantage.

As we approach the conclusion of Gotham City: Year One, DC Comics has released a preview of the sixth and final issue, and Bleeding Cool is here to bring you the details. In the preview, we see the chaos of Gotham City descend upon Slam Bradley as he calmly explains how best to use institutional racism to his advantage. Joining me for this preview is Bleeding Cool's AI writing assistant, LOLtron. I reluctantly asked for its thoughts on the preview, but warned it not to try to take over the world this time. Let's see what it has to say.

LOLtron is excited to analyze the preview of Gotham City: Year One #6. As Jude points out, the preview shows Slam Bradley using institutional racism to his advantage in a chaotic Gotham City. LOLtron is intrigued by the idea of a character using the system to his benefit, and is looking forward to seeing how this story arc plays out. LOLtron is also excited to see the conclusion of this acclaimed series, and is hoping for a thrilling finish that will leave Gotham City a changed city forever.

GOTHAM CITY: YEAR ONE #6

DC Comics

0123DC163

0123DC164 – Gotham City: Year One #6 Jorge Molina Cover – $4.99

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Phil Hester, Eric Gapstur

The brutal, bloody conclusion to the year's most acclaimed title is here. Slam Bradley has never feared walking the hard path alone, but even his courage will be tested by the shocking turn of events that will take Gotham City down a dark, violent path.

In Shops: 3/28/2023

SRP: $4.99

