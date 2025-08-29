Posted in: Comics | Tagged: comic shop, detroit

Graded Comics Stolen From Comics & More In Madison Heights, Detroit

Comics & More in Madison Heights in Detroit has been the victim of theft, when eleven graded comic books were among the comics stolen during a break-in. The suspect, dressed in an all-black outfit as seen above, broke the glass in the door at 5.30 am and made his way in, for two minutes, before leaving with the slabbed books.

Owner Chris Brown posted to Facebook, "We are incredibly disappointed to think anyone in our community could have committed such a hurtful act! It was mostly graded books, none of the new ones, so we are going to catch these people. Please keep your eyes and ears open." Here's a list of the stolen items, with a note that all the Twilight Zone issues are graded 8.0 or above.

All-Star Squadron 47 CGC 9.6

All-New Ultimate Comics Spider-Man 1 Pichelli variant CGC 9.6

Amazing Spider-Man 101 CGC 6.5

Deadworld 10 CGC 7.5

FCBD Encanto Signature Series 9.8

Twilight Zone Four Color 1173 CGC

Twilight Zone Four Color 1288 CGC

Twilight Zone 01-860-207 CGC

Twilight Zone 12-860-210 CGC

Twilight Zone 1 CGC

Twilight Zone 2 CGC

Anyone with information should call Madison Heights Police at 248-585-2100. However, there may not be a store to steal from soon, as Brown also added "Comics & More is closing our doors for good on September 27. There are a number of reasons, but tops among them is that I just can't do it anymore. I'm going to sell stuff online and at conventions, so I'm taking a lot with me, but I also have a lot of stuff to get rid of." One of those reasons was alluded to later, "We are opening late today. I am at court. Madison Heights wants me to fix the sign. I'm hoping they understand I'm closing in 31 days …" before updating "The city prosecutor was very gracious about the challenges we've experienced lately, and dismissed my case."

