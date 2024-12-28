Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Guy Delisle, Muybridge

Guy Delisle's Muybridge in Drawn & Quarterly March 2025 Solicits

Guy Delisle's Muybridge tops Drawn & Quarterly March 2025 solicits and solicitations, though for books mostly coming out in April and May, as well as Rachel Ang's I Ate The Whole World To Find You, and Lawrence Lindell's We All Got Something.

MUYBRIDGE HC (MR)

DRAWN & QUARTERLY

JAN251600

(W) Guy Delisle (A / CA) Guy Delisle

Sacramento, California, 1870. Pioneer photographer Eadweard Muybridge becomes entangled in railroad robber baron Leland Stanford's delusions of grandeur. Tasked with proving Stanford's belief that a horse's hooves do not touch the ground while galloping at full speed, Muybridge gets to work with his camera. In doing so, he inadvertently creates one of the single most important technological advancements of our age-the invention of time-lapse photography and the mechanical ability to capture motion. Critically-acclaimed cartoonist Guy Delisle (Pyongyang) returns with another engrossing foray into nonfiction: a biography about Eadweard Muydbridge, the man who made pictures move. Translated from the French by Helge Dascher & Rob Aspinall, Muybridge turns a spotlight on what lives in the shadow of an individual's ambition for greatness, and proves that Eadweard Muybridge deserves to be far more than just another historical footnote.

In Shops: Apr 30, 2025

I ATE THE WHOLE WORLD TO FIND YOU GN (MR)

DRAWN & QUARTERLY

JAN251599

(W) Rachel Ang (A / CA) Rachel Ang

A coworker-turned-prospective-lover confesses a hard-to-swallow fetish. A train ride fantastically goes off the rails as old habits get dragged across the tracks. Cousins revisit summer holiday bliss-or was it really horror? Exes fumble an attempt to reconnect over a dip in the pool on a squelching summer day. And an expectant mother slips into an unusual place as she embarks on a communion with her baby more pure than language can accommodate. I Ate the Whole World to Find You maps the topography of trauma, treasures, and loss imposed onto the body of Jenny, a twenty-something-going-on-thirty-something partial hot mess who's routing her way more firmly into adulthood. As she navigates friendship, family, and romantic relationships, will her inability to communicate destroy her, or ultimately be her rebirth?

In Shops: Apr 09, 2025

WE ALL GOT SOMETHING GN (MR)

DRAWN & QUARTERLY

JAN251601

(W) Lawrence Lindell (A / CA) Lawrence Lindell

After a rocky attempt at living in London with his partner, Lawrence finds himself single, broke, and back at home in Compton with his mom and great-aunt, moping from bed to kitchen table and back to bed again, with long layovers on the front porch to sit and watch the world pass him by. Everything had been so good-a degree, an animation internship, paid music gigs, the perfect girl. How the heck did Lawrence get knocked so far down, with such little semblance of his former life remaining to hold him together? Lawrence Lindell's heartbreaking-and heartwarming-We All Got Something recounts a tragic and random act of violence, the PTSD that follows, lost love, and coming to terms with the underlying mental health crises sabotaging it all. A testament to the healing power of art and the vital role community plays in the process, Lindell's graphic memoir is deeply personal and specific, but also relatable-because we all got something.

In Shops: Apr 30, 2025

