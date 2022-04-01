Hal Foster's Legendary Prince Valiant in Feature Book #26, at Auction

"Gold prospector, North woods guide and Canadian fur trapper, Harold R. Foster has led a life which in drama, color and excitement serves as a fitting background for his present role as creator," begins the Hal Foster bio page included in Feature Book #26. The page then gets down to the point: Hal Foster had become a legend by 1941 for his work on the Tarzan and Prince Valiant newspaper comic strips. He was very influential to the creators of early comic books, and his work was highly respected by comic book readers at the time and still is today. Feature Book #26, a collection of some of his Prince Valiant work in comic book format, features his only work specifically done for comic books on its cover. A collection of highly influential work that was once considered one of the most important American comic books ever published, there's a Feature Book #26 Prince Valiant (David McKay Publications, 1941) Condition: GD/VG up for auction in this week's 2022 April 3-4 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122214 from Heritage Auctions.

Feature Book #26 was once held in the highest regard by comic book collectors. Showing a reporter at the Detroit Triple Fan Fair convention in 1967 his copies of Single Series #20 (featuring reprints of Foster's Tarzan strip) Four Color Comics #10 (Alex Ramond work on Flash Gordon) and Feature Book #26, one attendee explained, "I think most collectors agree that these three issues are the most desirable because of the artwork, rarity, and condition. It took me years to get them." When the Overstreet Price Guide launched in 1970, Feature Book #26 was still among the top 20 most valuable comics listed. In fact, in that very first guide, it was the same price as the likes of Flash Comics #1 and Detective Comics #1.

There are 25 entries for Feature Book #26 on the CGC Census. An important artifact of comic strip, comic book, and comic collecting history, there's a Feature Book #26 Prince Valiant (David McKay Publications, 1941) Condition: GD/VG up for auction in this week's 2022 April 3-4 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122214 from Heritage Auctions.

Feature Books #26 Prince Valiant (David McKay Publications, 1941) Condition: GD/VG. Prince Valiant by Hal Foster. The cover is Foster's only original comic book art. Prince Valiant back cover pin-up. Foster biography and photo. Overstreet 2021 GD 2.0 value = $168; VG 4.0 value = $336.