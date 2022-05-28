Hardware Season One #6 Preview: Season Finale

This preview of Hardware Season One #6 reminds us why it's always important to bring a backup charger for your batteries… especially if you use them to power crime-fighting armor. Check out the preview below.

HARDWARE SEASON ONE #6

DC Comics

1121DC059

1121DC060 – Hardware Season One #6 Caanan White Cover – $4.99

(W) Brandon Thomas (A) Denys Cowan, Bill Sienkiewicz (CA) Mateus Manhanini

Mercenaries, police, backstabbing businessmen, and more have all tried to keep Curtis Metcalf down. His reputation is in tatters, his suit nearly destroyed, and his body beaten, and still nothing can stop Curtis from getting his revenge. It's time for Edwin Alva to realize just how big of a mistake he made in underestimating the power of Hardware's rage!

In Shops: 5/31/2022

SRP: $3.99

