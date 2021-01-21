Henry Barajas, Rahmat M Handoko Bring Helm Greycastle To Image Comics

Top Cow's Director of Operations, Henry Barajas is teaming up with Rahmat M. Handoko and colourist Bryan Valenza for an all-new Latinx fantasy series Helm Greycastle. This four-issue miniseries will launch from Image/Top Cow this April.

"What if the Aztec Empire defeated the Spanish Conquistadors? As a Mexican-American who has had no formal education on my indigenous background, writing this book has been very empowering," said Barajas. "I'm excited to share some Mesoamerican history while mixing it with swords and sorcery."

In Helm Greycastle, the last dragon prince has been abducted—kept prisoner by an unknown threat: AZTEC MEXICA! Helm Greycastle and his outsider comrades are here to save the prince—but are recruited by a resistance plotting to overthrow Montezuma. Will Greycastle help save the people of MEXICA…or rescue the dragon prince and flee?

"Working on Helm has been very challenging for me because this time I am not only a colorist but also a co-creator," said Valenza. "One of my biggest achievements in 2020 is being able to be involved in this project." Handoko added: "I'm having a blast working on Helm Greycastle and bringing Aztec gods to life."

Helm Greycastle will also feature alternative covers by David Lapham, Tony Parker, and Becky Cloonan, along with a bonus Latinx one-shot RPG (5E compatible) written by Tristan J. Tarwater and showcasing art by Jen Vaughn.

Helm Greycastle #1 will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, the 28th of April. Here's a preview of what is to come.

