Hercules Settles His Daddy Issues in Guardians of the Galaxy #12

Before we get to this preview of Guardians of the Galaxy #12, we've got to talk to talk about what makes for a good superhero. If you want to be successful in the superhero business, there are a few things that are absolutely essential to have. First, you need a cool costume. We'd like to say that superheroes are judged on more substantial matters like their athletic ability, sense of self-sacrifice, or dedication to brutally beating the criminally insane, but the truth is that appearance matters. So you don't want to skimp on the costume. Second, you need a good superhero name. You want a name that truly embodies what your costumed vigilantism is all about, like Wonder Woman, or Captain America. Have you ever heard of a superhero named Bob or Sally? Of course you haven't.

And finally, if you really want to make it to the top tier of superherodom, the one thing you must have above all other things is, of course, daddy issues. Oh, yeah. All the best heroes have them. Take Batman, for example. That guy is totally f**ked up because his daddy died when he was a kid, and then, to make matters worse, a version of his daddy from an alternate universe created as part of a super-mega-crossover event came to his universe, teamed up with Bane, and tried to ruin his entire life to keep him from being Batman. And then there's The Hulk, whose dad is literally the devil. Just like Nightcrawler. Thor? Been fighting with his dad for millennia. Spider-Man? Father figure killed by a robber that he didn't bother to stop. Superman? Dad is a galactic criminal who kidnapped his kid and aged him to a teenager. Iron Man's dad? Alcoholic, womanizer, war profiteer, and all-around bad dad. The list goes on and on.

But one superhero with a cool costume and a badass name has the worst daddy issues of all, and that's because he has one of the world's OG bad dads. That's right, we're talking about Hercules and his beloved father, Zeus. Who recently tried to murder him. But Hercules survived, as this preview of Guardians of the Galaxy #12 shows us, and it looks like he's about to confront his daddy issues head on. Check out the preview below.

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #12

(W) Al Ewing (A) Juan Cabal (CA) Rafael Albuquerque

END OF AN ERA!

• Since day one, the Guardians of the Galaxy has been a rag tag group of mercenaries, survivors, and oddballs surviving by the skin of their teeth.

• Will it finally be their undoing?

• Liftoff in ONE…

Rated T+

In Shops: Mar 24, 2021

SRP: $3.99