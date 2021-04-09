Hero Collector DC Graphic Novels/Marvel Figurine Solicits – July 2021

Hero Collector from Eaglemoss is first off the blocks for July 2021 solicitations, with graphic novels from DC Comics and movie figurines from Marvel.

HERO COLLECTOR GRAPHIC NOVELS – DC SUPER HEROES

Hero Collector brings together some of DC's most critical superhero adventures in a series of hardback collections, each including classic bonus material from the Golden and Silver Age!

Hero Collector #151 – Batman: Super Powers

RRP: €16.99/£11.99 (not US available)

SKU: DCGUK151; Barcode: 977205437358451

Format: Hardcover

Print Spec: 144pp, 175 x 260mm

Author(s): Marc Guggenheim

Artist(s): Jerry Bingham

Product Description: When a woman dies in a young Batman's arms, the Caped Crusader won't rest until he finds the one responsible; even if they seem to be from beyond this world! Tracing the case back to an early mission with the Justice League of America, Batman relives his first encounter with a super-powered team, before his own heroic career ever got underway…

Hero Collector #152 – Superman: Secret Identity

RRP: €16.99/£11.99 (not US available)

SKU: DCGUK152, Barcode: 97720543735852

Format: Hardcover

Print Spec: 216pp, 175 x 260mm

Author(s): Kurt Busiek

Artist(s): Stuart Immonen

Product Description: The critically-acclaimed miniseries from Kurt Busiek, creator of Astro City! In our own real world, a Kansas boy named Clark Kent lives his life facing constant taunts comparing him to that other Clark – the one with superpowers. All he wants to do is be a writer – but one day, Clark discovers that he really can fly, that he really is stronger than a locomotive! Where did these powers come from… and what will Clark Kent do, now that he's Superman?

HERO COLLECTOR GRAPHIC NOVELS – LEGEND OF BATMAN

Experience the life story of Batman from beginning to end, in this Hero Collector series of essential stories starring the Dark Knight and his greatest allies and enemies, each collected in hardcover!

Hero Collector #88 – Batman: Prodigal (Part 2)

RRP: €16.99/£11.99 (not US available)

SKU: DCLUK088, Barcode: 977251498221988

Format: Hardcover; Print Spec: 176pp, 175 x 260mm

Author(s): Chuck Dixon, Doug Moench, Alan Grant

Artist(s): Graham Nolan, Mike Gustovitch, Bret Blevins, Ron Wagner, Lee Weeks

Product Description: Dick Grayson wears the mantle of the Batman while Bruce Wayne recovers – but it's a heavy burden to bear, and as the night drags on and the bodies pile up, it's getting heavier all the time! Faced with criminals seeking revenge, and a deadly new biomechanical threat, can Nightwing live up to his mentor's legacy?

Hero Collector #89 – Batman: Troika

RRP: €16.99/£11.99 (not US available)

SKU: DCLUK089, Barcode: 977251498221989

Format: Hardcover; Print Spec: 224pp, 175 x 260mm

Author(s): Doug Moench, Alan Grant, Chuck Dixon

Artist(s): Kelley Jones, Barry Kitson, Graham Nolan, Tom Grummett

Product Description: In the aftermath of the Knightfall Saga, it's a whole new era for Bruce Wayne – new costume, new mansion, new Batmobile! And with Colonel Vega, Dark Rider, and KGBeast joining forces to nuke Gotham City with a bomb the size (and shape) of a baseball, there's never been a better time for Bruce to be back in the saddle!

MARVEL MOVIE FIGURINES

The official and definitive collection of characters from the Marvel Studios films, meticulously rendered as 1:16 scale hand-painted resin models.

Hero Collector #133 – Black Panther (Infinity War)

RRP: €21.99/£15.99 (not US available)

SKU: MMFUK133, Barcode: 977205951587333

Model Height: ~136mm, Model Weight: ~109g

Material: Hand-Painted Resin

Print Spec: 16pp, 220 x 285mm

Product Description: King of Wakanda and – as the Black Panther – its sacred protector, T'Challa wrestled with the question of whether his kingdom should reveal its true capabilities to the outside world. When Thanos arrived on Earth, it was Wakanda that stood between the Mad Titan and the last of the Infinity Stones. Wakanda Forever!

Hero Collector #134 – The Vision (Human)

RRP: €21.99/£15.99 (not US available)

SKU: MMFUK134, Barcode: 977205951587334

Model Height: ~131mm, Model Weight: ~102g

Material: Hand-Painted Resin

Print Spec: 16pp, 220 x 285mm

Product Description: As the dust settled from the Avengers' civil war, former friends were split between Steve Rogers and Tony Stark's Avengers teams. Yet Wanda and Vision's romance survived the split – they lived a double-life in Scotland, where Vision used his molecule-manipulation abilities to adopt a human form.