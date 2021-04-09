Hero Collector DC Graphic Novels/Marvel Figurine Solicits – July 2021
Hero Collector from Eaglemoss is first off the blocks for July 2021 solicitations, with graphic novels from DC Comics and movie figurines from Marvel.
HERO COLLECTOR GRAPHIC NOVELS – DC SUPER HEROES
Hero Collector brings together some of DC's most critical superhero adventures in a series of hardback collections, each including classic bonus material from the Golden and Silver Age!
Hero Collector #151 – Batman: Super Powers
RRP: €16.99/£11.99 (not US available)
SKU: DCGUK151; Barcode: 977205437358451
Format: Hardcover
Print Spec: 144pp, 175 x 260mm
Author(s): Marc Guggenheim
Artist(s): Jerry Bingham
Product Description: When a woman dies in a young Batman's arms, the Caped Crusader won't rest until he finds the one responsible; even if they seem to be from beyond this world! Tracing the case back to an early mission with the Justice League of America, Batman relives his first encounter with a super-powered team, before his own heroic career ever got underway…
Hero Collector #152 – Superman: Secret Identity
RRP: €16.99/£11.99 (not US available)
SKU: DCGUK152, Barcode: 97720543735852
Format: Hardcover
Print Spec: 216pp, 175 x 260mm
Author(s): Kurt Busiek
Artist(s): Stuart Immonen
Product Description: The critically-acclaimed miniseries from Kurt Busiek, creator of Astro City! In our own real world, a Kansas boy named Clark Kent lives his life facing constant taunts comparing him to that other Clark – the one with superpowers. All he wants to do is be a writer – but one day, Clark discovers that he really can fly, that he really is stronger than a locomotive! Where did these powers come from… and what will Clark Kent do, now that he's Superman?
HERO COLLECTOR GRAPHIC NOVELS – LEGEND OF BATMAN
Experience the life story of Batman from beginning to end, in this Hero Collector series of essential stories starring the Dark Knight and his greatest allies and enemies, each collected in hardcover!
Hero Collector #88 – Batman: Prodigal (Part 2)
RRP: €16.99/£11.99 (not US available)
SKU: DCLUK088, Barcode: 977251498221988
Format: Hardcover; Print Spec: 176pp, 175 x 260mm
Author(s): Chuck Dixon, Doug Moench, Alan Grant
Artist(s): Graham Nolan, Mike Gustovitch, Bret Blevins, Ron Wagner, Lee Weeks
Product Description: Dick Grayson wears the mantle of the Batman while Bruce Wayne recovers – but it's a heavy burden to bear, and as the night drags on and the bodies pile up, it's getting heavier all the time! Faced with criminals seeking revenge, and a deadly new biomechanical threat, can Nightwing live up to his mentor's legacy?
Hero Collector #89 – Batman: Troika
RRP: €16.99/£11.99 (not US available)
SKU: DCLUK089, Barcode: 977251498221989
Format: Hardcover; Print Spec: 224pp, 175 x 260mm
Author(s): Doug Moench, Alan Grant, Chuck Dixon
Artist(s): Kelley Jones, Barry Kitson, Graham Nolan, Tom Grummett
Product Description: In the aftermath of the Knightfall Saga, it's a whole new era for Bruce Wayne – new costume, new mansion, new Batmobile! And with Colonel Vega, Dark Rider, and KGBeast joining forces to nuke Gotham City with a bomb the size (and shape) of a baseball, there's never been a better time for Bruce to be back in the saddle!
MARVEL MOVIE FIGURINES
The official and definitive collection of characters from the Marvel Studios films, meticulously rendered as 1:16 scale hand-painted resin models.
Hero Collector #133 – Black Panther (Infinity War)
RRP: €21.99/£15.99 (not US available)
SKU: MMFUK133, Barcode: 977205951587333
Model Height: ~136mm, Model Weight: ~109g
Material: Hand-Painted Resin
Print Spec: 16pp, 220 x 285mm
Product Description: King of Wakanda and – as the Black Panther – its sacred protector, T'Challa wrestled with the question of whether his kingdom should reveal its true capabilities to the outside world. When Thanos arrived on Earth, it was Wakanda that stood between the Mad Titan and the last of the Infinity Stones. Wakanda Forever!
Hero Collector #134 – The Vision (Human)
RRP: €21.99/£15.99 (not US available)
SKU: MMFUK134, Barcode: 977205951587334
Model Height: ~131mm, Model Weight: ~102g
Material: Hand-Painted Resin
Print Spec: 16pp, 220 x 285mm
Product Description: As the dust settled from the Avengers' civil war, former friends were split between Steve Rogers and Tony Stark's Avengers teams. Yet Wanda and Vision's romance survived the split – they lived a double-life in Scotland, where Vision used his molecule-manipulation abilities to adopt a human form.