Hiro Mashima's Dead Rock in Kodansha Comics' March 2025 Solicits

Hiro Mashima's Dead Rock manga launches in Kodansha Comics' March 2025 solicits and solicitations.

Article Summary Discover Hiro Mashima's new fantasy manga Dead Rock in Kodansha Comics' March 2025 lineup.

Kodansha expands with a diverse range of manga titles and the Vertical line in March 2025.

Catch up on ongoing series like Fairy Tail 100 Years Quest and Am I Actually the Strongest.

Dive into thrilling new volumes, from romance to action, in Kodansha's upcoming releases.

Hiro Mashima's Dead Rock launches in Kodansha Comics' March 2025 solicits and solicitations, alongside dozens of titles and the Vertical manga line as well.

DEAD ROCK GN VOL 01

KODANSHA COMICS

JAN252148

(W) Hiro Mashima (A / CA) Hiro Mashima

What would you risk to rule the world? Dive back into the imagination of bestselling manga creator Hiro Mashima with a new fantasy adventure that pits the aspiring young denizens of Hell against each other in a battle royale to claim the ultimate prize… Earth itself! Welcome to Dead Rock, the underworld's top educational institution! A spot at this training facility for demonic mischief is all the young demon Yakuto has ever wanted, but in Hell, there's no such thing as an easy A. Plenty of Yakuto's fellow prospects won't survive the entrance exam, and even fewer will make it to graduation. So why bother? The prize, for those who survive this death game through perdition, is the world, in the palm of their hand!

In Shops: Mar 05, 2025

A DO GN VOL 07

KODANSHA COMICS

JAN252142

(W) Amano Jaku (A / CA) Amano Jaku

Riko's plan to rescue Ewan from Shinra's clutches ended in bitter disappointment, with Ewan choosing to remain rather than escape with Riko. As Riko drowns her frustration in alcohol, fate throws the artful Gero across her path, leading to an unlikely team-up. Meanwhile, the board of directors orders the mercenaries to commence their sweep of the laboratory for any survivors. Can Eito and the other A-DO band together to turn the tide?

In Shops: Mar 05, 2025

AM I ACTUALLY THE STRONGEST GN VOL 09

KODANSHA COMICS

JAN252143

(W) Ai Takahashi, Sai Sumimori

To be reincarnated into another world with the promise of a "cheat" power is one thing. But to be reborn as a baby, and then left for dead after your royal parents think you're powerless? That's another thing entirely! Now the newly-born Reinhart-Hart to his new friends-must find his way through a dangerous world… but luckily he's got magic that's quite literally off the charts!

In Shops: Mar 19, 2025

ANYWAY IM FALLING IN LOVE WITH YOU GN VOL 06

KODANSHA COMICS

JAN252144

(W) Haruka Mitsui (A / CA) Haruka Mitsui

Mizuha's seventeenth birthday is the pits. Her parents totally forgot, and the sempai she likes isn't interested in her. But when her longtime childhood friend asks her out, Mizuha has to sort out what this change could mean. And her feelings may not be the only ones changing! Adding to the challenge is a global pandemic, upending the hopes and joys of high school life. But romance is resilient, and crushes and confessions flourish among Mizuha's friends.

In Shops: Mar 05, 2025

AYAKASHI HUNTERS TAINTED BRIDE GN

KODANSHA COMICS

JAN252145

(W) Mamenosuke Fujimaru, Midori Yuma

Noragami meets My Happy Marriage in this mix of romance, action, and suspense that has already won legions of fans! Young, cheerful Nanao can't wait to marry her betrothed, Reito, the young lord of the Byakurenji family. But that changes one night when she is attacked by a vengeful yokai spirit-an ayakashi-leaving her scarred with the mark of a demonic curse. Her cousin Akemi seizes the chance to steal away her fiance, but it doesn't matter. Reito now finds her repulsive, and Nanao is forced to wear a monkey mask to hide her scar and live the life of an outcast. Years later, she meets Yako, the willfull young scion of another noble family. When Nanao's mask shatters after an accident, Yako sees her face and is drawn to her beauty and great spiritual power. But there's more to the handsome young lord then meets the eye, and when Yako offers Nanao a way out of her torturous life, the new life that awaits her is filled with more mystery and intrigue that she could ever imagine…

In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

CARDCAPTOR SAKURA CLEAR CARD GN VOL 16

KODANSHA COMICS

JAN252146

(W) Clamp (A / CA) Clamp

Clear Card picks up right where Cardcaptor Sakura left off, with Sakura and Syaoran starting junior high school. With the Final Judgment passed, Sakura thinks school life will be quiet, but then all her cards suddenly turn blank! The mysterious new power she discovers will change how she thinks about her powers!

In Shops: Mar 12, 2025

A CONDITION OF LOVE GN VOL 12

KODANSHA COMICS

JAN252147

(W) Megumi Morino (A) Megumi Morino

Hotaru is a 16-year-old high school first year who has always been ambivalent about love, preferring instead to have a lively life with her family and friends. So when she sees her schoolmate, Hananoi-kun, sitting in the snow after a messy, public breakup, she thinks nothing of offering to share her umbrella. But when he asks her out in the middle of her classroom the next day, she can't help but feel that her life is about to change in a big way.

In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

DRA-Q GN VOL 02

KODANSHA COMICS

JAN252149

(W) Chiyo (A) Chiyo

In a twisted tale of star-crossed lovers, fate brought together Amelie, a soft-spoken vampire, and Pako, a high school delinquent. Yet even as they shared a tender moment, Pako's classmate Maria sank her teeth into his neck, turning him into a vampire's worst enemy: a werewolf! Will Pako's newfound hunger drive a stake between him and Amelie?

In Shops: Mar 19, 2025

FAIRY TAIL 100 YEARS QUEST GN VOL 17

KODANSHA COMICS

JAN252150

(W) Hiro Mashima (A / CA) Atsuo Ueda

The battles between Fairy Tail and Diabolos continue to rage in the labyrinth, with both sides beating the living daylights out of each other. Selene's enjoyment of the violent spectacle comes to a screeching halt when the fire dragon god Ignia suddenly appears, throwing the worst wrench in her plans. Natsu, of course, is instantly fired up to fight Ignia, but Ignia's got plans of his own-secret plans that may spell disaster for all!

In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

GAZING AT STAR NEXT DOOR GN VOL 05

KODANSHA COMICS

JAN252151

(W) Ammitsu (A) Ammitsu

Chiaki is a pretty normal teenage girl. Since they were kids, she's had a thing for her best friend Subaru-who's fast becoming the hottest young actor in Japan! With Subaru threatening to slip away, Chiaki has a decision to make: Will she finally take her shot, or give Subaru up to his adoring public?

In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

HONEKO AKABANES BODYGUARDS GN VOL 02

KODANSHA COMICS

JAN252152

(W) Masamitsu Nigatsu (A) Masamitsu Nigatsu

School life meets underground crime in this quirky action comedy that's like Assassination Classroom meets Nisekoi! They have only one goalkill Honeko Akabane! One day, Arakuni Ibuki learns that his childhood friend, Honeko Akabane, is being targeted by assassins! Both of them are in Class 3-4 at Sosoji High School, and Ibuki is ordered to protect Akabane for one year. His goal is to ensure that she graduates safely, but he must do so without her realizing it. And so begins his secret life as a bodyguard at school! However, there seems to be more secrets within the so-called "Class 3-4"?!

In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

HOW TO DEAL WHEN INTIMIDATING NEIGHBOR OMEGA GN (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

JAN252153

(W) Nikuya Inui

Nikuya Inui's suspenseful and erotic new Omegaverse rom-com manga is finally here! Kota is a college student, and an Alpha. Still, he dreads bumping into his neighbor, a super-intimidating hunk with big, black tattoos. He always assumed this mystery man was an Alpha, too, and avoided him like the plague… until, one day, a scent wafts in so powerful it puts even the dull-headed Kota in a daze. It's the scent of Omega pheromones, from next door! He assumes his neighbor's brought an Omega home, but when he tries to leave, what should he find but the source of the pheromones: his hot neighbor! How will he get out of this situation unscathed, and without his neighbor finding out he's a virgin? Complete story in one volume!

In Shops: Mar 12, 2025

I CANT SAY NO TO LONELY GIRL GN VOL 06

KODANSHA COMICS

JAN252154

(W) Kashikaze (A / CA) Kashikaze

Final volume! If you crave the latest yuri trending now in Japan, you need this Lonely Girl! Spring brings a fresh start for Ayaka and Sora's relationship to bloom. What started as a hidden agenda grew into true affection, and now Ayaka's bursting to share it with the world. They're ready to proudly declare their love for each other in the most epic announcement ever! A goody two-shoes falls for a devil-may-care underachiever in an uproarious yuri rom-com!

In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

INITIAL D OMNIBUS GN VOL 05

KODANSHA COMICS

JAN252155

(W) Shuichi Shigeno (A / CA) Shuichi Shigeno

Slashed-up stickers of Gunma's teams is the hot pursuit of the invading Emperor team. The hot-headed Seiji Iwaki has challenged Takumi to a race on Mount Akina, overflowing with confidence that an old Eight-Six has nothing against his Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution. But what does it mean when team leader, Kyoichi Sudo, advises Seiji to do "Simulation 3"? On the other side, Bunta has acquired a new engine for the Eight-Six, but he will only give it if Takumi loses. How will this battle end? Contains a new translation of Initial D volumes 9 & 10 in a special large size.

In Shops: Mar 05, 2025

KEI X YAKU BOUND BY LAW GN VOL 05

KODANSHA COMICS

JAN252156

(W) Yoshie Kaoruhara

Thanks to Taguchi's elite resources, the team can finally put a name to the shadowy fifth man involved in the Tetra building incident: Lon Aterof. The race to reveal the true nature of the explosion is on, with Ichiro and Shiro moving to secure the perpetrators before Aterof and his lackey Nina can. But with every turn, Aterof has come out one step ahead, leaving Ichiro and Shiro to calculate their next move from an unlikely safe haven…

In Shops: Mar 19, 2025

MEDALIST GN VOL 07

KODANSHA COMICS

JAN252157

(W) Tsurumaikada (A / CA) Tsurumaikada

Inori is a little girl who dreams of becoming a figure skater. Yet, the obstacles to this dream feel insurmountable: Inori's already "too old" (she's 11); she's always had trouble at school; and, worst of all, her older sister's skating dreams ended in failure, so her mother is dead set against putting her other daughter through a similar experience. Still, the rink is the only place Inori can be herself, and she's out on the ice when a fateful meeting takes place. Tsukasa, a frustrated coach on the edge of giving up competitive skating himself, will join Inori to form an unstoppable duo powered by hard work, transcendent joy, and an unshakeable belief that they can prove everyone wrong.

In Shops: Mar 05, 2025

NINJA VS GOKUDO GN VOL 06

KODANSHA COMICS

JAN252158

(W) Shinsuke Kondo (A) Shinsuke Kondo

The offshoot yakuza gang called the Glass Children force hostages into a deadly escape room game. The ninja chief undergoes a dramatic transformation to use unprecedented magical girl powers against the demented young assassins. Mass murder causes crowds to run around with their heads literally cut off. Bound by their newfound friendship, Kiwami and Shinoha desperately hope to find each other safe. However, the Glass Children are anything but fragile-especially when their leader Gamute holds a filial grudge.

In Shops: Mar 19, 2025

QUALITY ASSURANCE IN ANOTHER WORLD GN VOL 11

KODANSHA COMICS

JAN252159

(W) Masamichi Sato

A thrilling isekai action fantasy from a fresh, new perspective! The once powerless NPC, Gaydle, was modified by Yamanaka, another King's Seeker like Haga, and received an incredibly powerful body. But the warriors of the mountains have had it with his barbarous ways. It doesn't take long for Haga and his party to be dragged into their deadly battle.

In Shops: Mar 12, 2025

SHELTERING EAVES GN VOL 03

KODANSHA COMICS

JAN252160

(W) Rie Aruga (A) Rie Aruga

The anger inside Tenjaku finally bursts, and there are consequences legally as well as personally. He is sentenced to juvenile detention after assaulting his father in retaliation for hitting Yoru. The systems intended to support vulnerable youths have their limits, especially after children age out. As Yoru and Tenjaku work on healing themselves emotionally, they remain committed to a future together. How will their codependent relationship survive after they leave the children's home?

In Shops: Mar 19, 2025

SPOIL ME PLZZZ HINAMORI SAN GN VOL 03 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

JAN252161

(W) tsuke (A / CA) tsuke

Known throughout the school for her selflessness and perfect grades, there's not a single underclassman who doesn't look up to Yaya Suou-including Ichigo Hinamori. Turned down by her crush because of her childish image, Ichigo idolizes Yaya and wishes nothing more than to be as mature and elegant as her senpai. But Ichigo's perfect image of Yaya is shattered when she comes across her wallowing in self-pity in the nurse's office one day. The real Yaya is clumsy, clingy, and selfish-not at all like the perfect act she puts on. What's more, she's desperately starved for attention and now she won't leave Ichigo alone.

In Shops: Mar 19, 2025

TANK CHAIR GN VOL 03 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

JAN252162

(W) Manabu Yashiro (A) Manabu Yashiro

In the parapsychic space where Nagi communes with Sensei, a black mass hangs ominously, symbolizing the bullet that pierced his brain, and the losses that came with it. Sensei wants Nagi to become a perfect vessel once more… or else, they have no use for him. Yet Nagi defies Sensei and vows to live an imperfect, human life, setting himself and Shizuka on an irreconcilable course to a cataclysmic confrontation…

In Shops: Mar 12, 2025

TURNS OUT MY ONLINE FRIEND IS MY REAL LIFE BOSS GN VOL 03 (C

KODANSHA COMICS

JAN252163

(W) Nmura (A) Nmura

It's been one year since office worker Hashimoto began dating his boss, Shirase. After the miraculous turn of events where it "turned out that his online friend was actually his real-life boss," their relationship started off rocky and awkward. But after a year of dating and living together, the two are happier than ever! Their lives have finally started to feel natural, and the cool-headed Shirase even seems to have a passionate side that emerges at unexpected time Hashimoto can't believe just how loved he is, and he finally gets a chance to enjoy the happy life they've made for themselves. But when doubts begin to surface, Hashimoto starts losing his confidence in the face of his absolutely perfect boyfriend, Shirase! In order to take another step forward, Hashimoto decides to become… more assertive?!

In Shops: Mar 12, 2025

AM I ACTUALLY THE STRONGEST L NOVEL VOL 06

VERTICAL INC

JAN252276

(W) Ai Takahashi, Sai Sumimori

The original light novel series of the popular isekai manga with an anime adaptation now on Crunchyroll! To be reincarnated into another world with the promise of a "cheat" power is one thing… but to be reborn as a baby, and then left for dead after your royal parents think you're powerless? That's another thing entirely! Now the newly-born Reinhart-or Hart to his new friends-must find his way through a dangerous world… but luckily he's got magic that's quite literally off the charts!

In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

23 45 (TWENTY-THREE FOURTY-FIVE) GN

VERTICAL COMICS

JAN252271

(W) Yuki Ikeda (A) Yuki Ikeda

"I won't ever let you die again." New Tokyoite and college freshman Iku is living the otaku dream-except for the fact that he can now see ghosts. One day, he bumps into Mimori, a super friendly spirit that haunts a local bridge, and reluctantly lets the lonely specter into his home. But every night at 23:45, Mimori is drawn back to the bridge and forced to replay his downfall. Will Mimori be stuck in this loop forever, or can Iku find a way to save him from an eternity of unending tragedy?

In Shops: Mar 12, 2025

ORIGIN GN VOL 09

VERTICAL COMICS

JAN252272

(W) Boichi (A) Boichi

From the renowed artist Boichi comes a gorgeous and shocking hard-boiled sci-fi classic! Tokyo, 2048. Japan is now connected to the entire northern hemisphere by the Eurasian Railroad, and all manner of crime and vice pour into the megalopolis at its eastern terminus. Little do the people know that inhuman beings live among us, however-robots with high-level AI, who will kill to survive. Only one "man" can stop them-their prototype: ORIGIN.

In Shops: Mar 19, 2025

SHIMAZAKI IN THE LAND OF PEACE GN VOL 03

VERTICAL COMICS

JAN252273

(W) Gouten Hamada (A) Takeshi Seshimo

Seamlessly mixing secret agent-type action with slice-of-life vignettes and fish-out-of-water comedy, Shimazaki in the Land of Peace is the charming alternate history political thriller you never knew you were dying to read. After surviving a terrorist incident as a child, Shingo Shimazaki was forced to join the League for Economic Liberations' revolutionary army. Now, thirty years later, he's back in Japan and trying to assimilate to a normal life. His Japanese may be awkward, and his grasp of ordinary tasks a little weak, but he has all the combat and surveillance training of a green beret. There are many kindhearted souls who want to help him-and a few not so kind ones who will do anything to stop him.

In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

THUNDER 3 GN VOL 03

VERTICAL COMICS

JAN252274

(W) Yuki Ikeda (A) Yuki Ikeda

An amazing blend of art styles combine with hard-SF elements and meta-comedy to create a comic truly unlike any other! Three ordinary schoolboys come into possession of a DVD that supposedly opens a gateway to a parallel universe, but when their backs are turned Pyontaro's little sister Futaba passes through and gets kidnapped by the aliens that have overrun that version of Earth! Discovering that their cartoonish bodies make them supermen in the hyper-realistic parallel universe, the boys set out to rescue Futaba.

In Shops: Mar 05, 2025

WHAT DID YOU EAT YESTERDAY GN VOL 22 (MR)

VERTICAL COMICS

JAN252275

(W) Fumi Yoshinaga (A / CA) Fumi Yoshinaga

From the James Tripee Award Winning author, Fumi Yoshinaga, comes a casual romance between two 40-year-old men and the many meals they share together. A hard-working middle-aged gay couple in Tokyo come to enjoy the finer moments of life through food. After long days at work, either in the law firm or the hair salon, Shiro and Kenji will always have down time together by the dinner table, where they can discuss their troubles, hash out their feelings and enjoy delicately prepared home cooked meals!

In Shops: Mar 19, 2025

