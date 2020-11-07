How Come All The Police Have Guns In Hellblazer: Rise And Fall?

A late-night Hellblazer post. It is possible that people have other things on their mind right now. But I can't get this out of my head so you will have to suffer too. Now, most British police officers are not routinely armed. Those that are, are usually on security detail at highly sensitive places such as airports, or central government buildings. Instead, the police rely on specially trained Authorised Firearms Officers (AFO) to attend incidents where firearms are necessary. As a general rule, in the UK, 99% of police won't be armed, and those that are, for a very specific reason. Police aren't just wandering around with guns.

Except it seems in the new Hellblazer: Rise And Fall series by Tom Taylor and Darick Robertson. A comic that is keen to show off its knowledge of Hellblazer history, from the creators who worked on it…

…with a young Constantine as well as old, fitting in with his established history, but still giving us some new faces for Constantine to end up in bed with.

In bed with Lucifer? Someone page Tom Ellis. There's a ship with his name on it.

We also get to see the young Con Job, as well as his childhood friend-turned-police officer, Aisha. Who has a nasty little habit.

Of constantly getting her gun out.

Seriously, like, all the time.

Again, and again, and again.

Even her boss is packing. And has already shot someone.

Now, I admit I am complaining about a disconnect with reality in a comic book with demons, the devil, speared naked Prime Ministers and angel wings. But it's as disconcerting to read British police all having guns as it would be to have them all having wands. Which suddenly sounds like something I want to read, but there might be some point to it. The TV show Pennyworth has police with guns – but they also have live TV drawn and quartering, and a past history where Nazi Germany wasn't defeated, giving us a much more violent world. Is this just as deliberate? Or not?

Also, I have no idea where these wrapped meat-on-a-stick things come from either. But maybe that's just me.

HELLBLAZER RISE AND FALL #1 (OF 3) (MR)

DC COMICS

JUL200410

A billionaire falls out of the sky and is gruesomely skewered on a church spire. Bizarrely, Angel Wings are attached to his back. More follow until, hallelujah, it's raining businessmen. Detective Aisha Bukhari is stumped by this, until she's visited by her childhood friend, occult investigator John Constantine. DC's Hellblazer discovers a link between the falling elite and a shocking moment in his and Aisha's misspent youth. How do these killings tie to the first death on John's hands? How does this involve heaven and hell? Even if this is kind of John's fault, will Constantine be happy to let a few more rich bastards fall from the sky, like a vindictive Robin Hood? It's an all-new DC Black Label mystery starring John Constantine in his very first tale spun by acclaimed writer Tom Taylor (DCeased) and artist Darick Robertson (The Boys)!In Shops: Sep 01, 2020 SRP: $6.99 HELLBLAZER RISE AND FALL #2 (OF 3) (RES) (MR)

DC COMICS

JUL208383

John Constantine has been in trouble before, but running afoul of the Devil himself is crossing a line even for the self-styled Hellblazer. But that's exactly who darkens Constantine's door with news that John's investigation into the gruesome "angel murders" of London's billionaire class and Satan's own vendetta against a treacherous demon are actually the same mission. What's that mean? You guessed it: It's time for a team up!In Shops: Nov 05, 2020 SRP: $6.99