Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: , ,

How Superman #25, Flash #30 And JLU #26 Tie-In To DC's K.O. (Spoilers)

How this week's Superman #25, Flash #30 and JLU #26 all tie-in to DC's K.O. and a dead Superman (Spoilers)

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • Superman #35, Flash #30, and JLU #16 all directly tie into DC's K.O. event and its shocking status quo shifts.
  • Darkseid gains control of Earth, while the Absolute Trinity and Legion serve as his minions in the chaos.
  • Superman's fate hangs by a thread after betrayal, sparking questions about death, betrayal, and possible hope.
  • Martian Manhunter, Owlwoman, and the Challengers of the Unknown face the fallout of Darkseid's universe-spanning victory.

Superman #35 by Joshua Williamson, Eddy Barrows, The Flash #30 by Mark Waid, Christopher Cantwell, Vasco Georgiev and Justice League Unlimited #16 by Mark Waid, Dan Mora are published today by DC Comics. And are all tying in to a certain something called DC's K.O… you may have heard about it. And if not…

DC's K.O.
Justice League Unlimited #16 by Mark Waid, Dan Mora

See, not even Neron knows what's going on and he's in hell. Can anyone else catch him – and us – up? Possibly what happened to Superman from the Absolute Saturn Girl perspective?

DC's K.O.
Superman #35 by Joshua Williamson, Eddy Barrows,

Look, everyone, it's the Absolute Superman, Absolute Batman and Absolute Wonder Woman, what are *they* doing in Superman #35? Well, they are minions of Darkseid…

DC's K.O.
The Flash #30 by Mark Waid, Christopher Cantwell, Vasco Georgiev

…as are the Absolute Legion Of Super-Heroes, including Saturn Girl. So, possibly not an independent observation.

DC's K.O.
Justice League Unlimited #16 by Mark Waid, Dan Mora

Oh, but Martian Manhunter I believe. So the Earth is lost to Darkseid…

DC's K.O.
The Flash #30 by Mark Waid, Christopher Cantwell, Vasco Georgiev

And it may be a permanent thing, looking for a new home for humanity….

DC's K.O.
Justice League Unlimited #16 by Mark Waid, Dan Mora

While Owlwoman reflects on the momentary and fleeting extistence that a gap in the canon had granted her…

DC's K.O.
The Flash #30 by Mark Waid, Christopher Cantwell, Vasco Georgiev

… yup, that canon as well…

DC's K.O.
Superman #35 by Joshua Williamson, Eddy Barrows,

… as Superman, betrayed by Lex Luthor, has died in the tournament. Should we believe Absolute Saturn Girl as to whether Superman is dead or not?

DC's K.O.
Superman #35 by Joshua Williamson, Eddy Barrows,

Or regular Paa Kent?

DC's K.O.
Justice League Unlimited #16 by Mark Waid, Dan Mora

So no, Owlwoman doesn't particularly want that either, better the devil you know… better Neron than Darkseid, because as we know…

DC's K.O.
Superman #35 by Joshua Williamson, Eddy Barrows,

Darkseid is. And Darkseid wins. And the Earth is joining him…

DC's K.O.
Justice League Unlimited #16 by Mark Waid, Dan Mora

And not even the Absolute Legion can live up to Darkseid's standards…

DC's K.O.
The Flash #30 by Mark Waid, Christopher Cantwell, Vasco Georgiev

But maybe for some of the Absolute Legion Of Super-Heroes there is a way out?

DC's K.O.
Superman #35 by Joshua Williamson, Eddy Barrows,

On Earth and it is in Heaven… and Hell.

DC's K.O.
Justice League Unlimited #16 by Mark Waid, Dan Mora

Darkseid can't be everywhere, right?

DC's K.O.
Superman #35 by Joshua Williamson, Eddy Barrows,

Because it's time for the big fight, folks. And Doomsday, the Time Trapper, is lighting up his chains.

DC's K.O.
Superman #35 by Joshua Williamson, Eddy Barrows,

Kids love chains. While some of Darkseid's detritus are being picked up as well…

DC's K.O.
The Flash #30 by Mark Waid, Christopher Cantwell, Vasco Georgiev

Remember them? Mark Waid does. The Challengers Of The Unknown are back in the game… anyone else?

DC's K.O.
The Flash #30 by Mark Waid, Christopher Cantwell, Vasco Georgiev

Well, Jay Garrick is certainly doing something up there… DC's K.O. #5 is coming. And here is what we reckon is coming next... Superman #35 by Joshua Williamson, Eddy Barrows, The Flash #30 by Mark Waid, Christopher Cantwell, Vasco Georgiev and Justice League Unlimited #16 by Mark Waid, Dan Mora are published today by DC Comics.

  • Superman #35 by Joshua Williamson, Eddy Barrows
    Superman's time in the tournament has taken its toll. And now Darkseid's Legion plans to make a massive sacrifice for their lord, and Time Trapper is too late to stop them. Only three unlikely heroes can show the corrupted Legion the light…The end of this issue sets up the end of DC K.O. but also massive status quo changes for Superman!
  • The Flash #30 by Mark Waid, Christopher Cantwell, Vasco Georgiev 
    The Speedsters' race through time has led them to an encounter with a Darkseid from the past, and their escape leads them to a shocking reunion!
  • Justice League Unlimited #16 by Mark Waid, Dan Mora 
    As the Earth's mass evacuation continues, in order to save millions, Mr. Terrific and(what's left of) his Terrific Ten must march through Hell to confront its ultimate ruler, Neron—and expose the traitor in their midst!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.