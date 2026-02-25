Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: absolute, flash, KO

How Superman #25, Flash #30 And JLU #26 Tie-In To DC's K.O. (Spoilers)

How this week's Superman #25, Flash #30 and JLU #26 all tie-in to DC's K.O. and a dead Superman (Spoilers)

Darkseid gains control of Earth, while the Absolute Trinity and Legion serve as his minions in the chaos.

Superman's fate hangs by a thread after betrayal, sparking questions about death, betrayal, and possible hope.

Martian Manhunter, Owlwoman, and the Challengers of the Unknown face the fallout of Darkseid's universe-spanning victory.

Superman #35 by Joshua Williamson, Eddy Barrows, The Flash #30 by Mark Waid, Christopher Cantwell, Vasco Georgiev and Justice League Unlimited #16 by Mark Waid, Dan Mora are published today by DC Comics. And are all tying in to a certain something called DC's K.O… you may have heard about it. And if not…

See, not even Neron knows what's going on and he's in hell. Can anyone else catch him – and us – up? Possibly what happened to Superman from the Absolute Saturn Girl perspective?

Look, everyone, it's the Absolute Superman, Absolute Batman and Absolute Wonder Woman, what are *they* doing in Superman #35? Well, they are minions of Darkseid…

…as are the Absolute Legion Of Super-Heroes, including Saturn Girl. So, possibly not an independent observation.

Oh, but Martian Manhunter I believe. So the Earth is lost to Darkseid…

And it may be a permanent thing, looking for a new home for humanity….

While Owlwoman reflects on the momentary and fleeting extistence that a gap in the canon had granted her…

… yup, that canon as well…

… as Superman, betrayed by Lex Luthor, has died in the tournament. Should we believe Absolute Saturn Girl as to whether Superman is dead or not?

Or regular Paa Kent?

So no, Owlwoman doesn't particularly want that either, better the devil you know… better Neron than Darkseid, because as we know…

Darkseid is. And Darkseid wins. And the Earth is joining him…

And not even the Absolute Legion can live up to Darkseid's standards…

But maybe for some of the Absolute Legion Of Super-Heroes there is a way out?

On Earth and it is in Heaven… and Hell.

Darkseid can't be everywhere, right?

Because it's time for the big fight, folks. And Doomsday, the Time Trapper, is lighting up his chains.

Kids love chains. While some of Darkseid's detritus are being picked up as well…

Remember them? Mark Waid does. The Challengers Of The Unknown are back in the game… anyone else?

Well, Jay Garrick is certainly doing something up there… DC's K.O. #5 is coming. And here is what we reckon is coming next... Superman #35 by Joshua Williamson, Eddy Barrows, The Flash #30 by Mark Waid, Christopher Cantwell, Vasco Georgiev and Justice League Unlimited #16 by Mark Waid, Dan Mora are published today by DC Comics.

