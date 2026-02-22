Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: aquaman, batgirl, guy gardner, harley quinn, KO, Legion Of Super Heroes
How K.O. Affects The DC Universe & What The Heart Of Apokalips Wants
How K.O. affects the DC Universe, including the League, Legion, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, Joker, Batgirl, Guy Gardner, Superman and Lobo...
Article Summary
- Lex Luthor becomes King Omega, clashing with Darkseid for the Heart of Apokolips in DC's K.O. finale.
- Super-villains gain amnesty and powers shift, causing tension and new missions within the Justice League.
- Harley Quinn, Batgirl, Guy Gardner, and Aquaman undergo wild transformations due to Omega Energy.
- The Legion faces major upheaval, Superman vanishes, and Lobo embarks on a brutal cosmic journey.
DC's K.O. #5 is coming. But how with the events play out across the DC Universe? With Lex Luthor as the King Omega of Earth, champion of the Heart of Apokolips, going up against Darkseid in the final battle. As seen in the newly revealed Dan Mora cover… Well, here is what we have gleaned from solicitations…
- The Legion Of Super-Heroes… Scott Snyder says that the new series will be set up in the aftermath of K.O. The series has seen Darkseid bring in the Absolute Legion, killing off the DC Prime Legion. Now, will Joshua Williamson get to set up a new one?
- The Justice League sees "the strongest voices in the Justice League have begun granting amnesty – and membership – to super-villains, and mutiny is brewing." And why? Well, the Justice League must "fulfil the impossible missions mandated by the Heart of Apokolips and control the villains given amnesty." Is this part of the
- We know that Superman will go missing afterwards. Doesn't seem to be dead, does seem to be missing. Is he still set in stone?
- The Joker, who was powered up, then killed by Batman has returned to Gotham, somehow kept alive in Dr Zeller's tank, calling Bruce Wayne his best friend…
- Omega Energy creates new powers in the DC Universe. "Batgirl is back in Gotham City when she wakes up with the twisted, metahuman abilities of the Blood, the power to wield and control her blood like a weapon."
- Harley Quinn the same, "My body is full of DC K.O. energy!" and it seems there may be two of them as a result, "my rational, non-fun-loving brain parts have taken a body of their own, and she's claiming my doctorate as her own… This is a real Dr. Jackass and Ms. Hyde situation, except we both got so tired of each other that we moved out and got our own bodies!"
- And Guy Gardner, "thanks to his newfound power after DC K.O., Guy Gardner is now being worshipped as the Allsight on Oa. After receiving constant visions of the vanished Emotional Entities."
- But Aquaman has been affected the most, going cosmic as Emperor Aquaman. "After the events of DC K.O., Aquaman finds himself on a journey of self-discovery where he must launch a brand-new mission imbued by Omega Energy—the very essence of conquest… The lighthouse is lit, and Emperor Aquaman begins to send emissaries to the far ends of the universe to establish his kingdom in the far reaches of space. Lighthouses across the galaxy in order to stave off trouble before it reaches Earth."
- And Lobo will be taking a "guts-soaked path from DC K.O. to the end of the universe". Two weeks till the big finale…
DC K.O. #5 (OF 5)
(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Javier Fernandez
THE FINAL BATTLE FOR THE HEART OF APOKOLIPS! In the melee that started with dozens of heroes and villains vying for their chance to win the ultimate power in the universe, now only one remains! But to truly be crowned the King Omega, you must battle more than the obstacles in your path…you must battle yourself. It's the finale to end all finales as the one true champion is crowned, the fate of all that lives hangs in the balance, and a shocking decision will bring the DC Universe to the next level. We would type more, but honestly, anything else is a spoiler–so suit up, get ready, and leap into the final round! $5.99 3/4/2026