Hulk vs. Doom in a Battle of Egos – Maestro War and Pax #5 [Preview]

An alliance between Maestro and Doctor Doom is about to break down in Maestro War and Pax #5, the finale of this mini-series. As Doom attempts to ply Maestro with a feast, it seems Maestro is about to turn on him. Will Maestro come out on top in this battle? Well, the book isn't called Doom: War and Pax, is it? Check out the preview below.