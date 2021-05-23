Hulk vs. Doom in a Battle of Egos – Maestro War and Pax #5 [Preview]

An alliance between Maestro and Doctor Doom is about to break down in Maestro War and Pax #5, the finale of this mini-series. As Doom attempts to ply Maestro with a feast, it seems Maestro is about to turn on him. Will Maestro come out on top in this battle? Well, the book isn't called Doom: War and Pax, is it? Check out the preview below.
MAESTRO WAR AND PAX #5 (OF 5)
MARVEL COMICS
MAR210638
MAR210639 – MAESTRO WAR AND PAX #5 (OF 5) CASSARA VAR – $3.99
(W) Peter David (A) Javier Pina, German Peralta (CA) Dale Keown
DOOM.
The Maestro thought he knew his enemy. He thought he was facing a band of gods. The truth…is so much worse.
Rated T+
In Shops: 2021-05-26
SRP: $3.99
