I Know The Way Out by Chrissy Williams & Tom Humberstone Debuts at TB

Two creators, two tables at Thought Bubble, one comic shared between them both, I Know The Way Out, by Chrissy Williams and Tom Humberstone, a new collection of poetry comics by the pair dealing with isolation, loss, hope, and solidarity. Risograph printed on context natural 135gsm paper in 4 colours (aqua, blue, fluo pink, black) by Out of the Blueprint in Edinburgh, and to be found in the Comixology Hall at tables C36 and B3. And available to order online from the 17th.

Tom Humberstone is a comic artist, illustrator & writer. Suzanne, his debut graphic novel, is available now. He has a newsletter called Grave Offerings. Chrissy Williams co-edited Over the Line: An Introduction to Poetry Comics with Tom Humberstone in 2015, and their poetry comic Introduction to Charts won the inaugural Selkie Award for Best Narrative in 2024. She is editor of the online poetry journal PERVERSE, and previously worked both at the National Poetry Library and as Director of the Poetry Book Fair. She also edited The Wicked + The Divine, and also has a newsletter. Golden Rage, co-created by Lauren Knight, was released by Image Comics in 2023. Their new miniseries, Golden Rage: Mother Knows Best, is now available; the collection debuts at Thought Bubble ahead of bookstore release.

Thought Bubble is the UK's largest comic art festival, a week-long celebration of comics, illustration, animation, and more that culminates in this weekend's comic convention. Focused on those who create comic books, specifically the artists and the writers, it is especially supportive of small press. The festival was founded in 2007 by Yorkshire artist Lisa Wood, also known as Tula Lotay, and was organised as part of the Leeds International Film Festival to raise the profile of comics in the area. The first Thought Bubble was held on Saturday, 10 November 2007, in the basement of Leeds Town Hall and was attended by a couple of hundred people; it has since grown in size. The convention originally ran throughout Leeds, but in 2019, due to issues with Leeds City Council and the need for more space, it relocated to the nearby town of Harrogate and has been growing annually within the Convention Centre since then.

