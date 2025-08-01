Ignition Press Drops First Look of Murder Podcast #1 on Instagram

Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Ignition Press, Murder Podcast

Ignition Press Drops First Look of Murder Podcast #1 by Jeremy Haun and Mike Tisserand on Instagram

After a year of ramping up behind the scenes, the details of which have been well covered on Bleeding Cool, new publisher Ignition Press is finally soliciting and selling comic books with its first Final Order Cutoff for its inaugural series Murder Podcast #1 by Jeremy Haun and Mike Tisserand this coming Monday, August 4th. As I reported earlier, Ignition Press has signaled that it would be dropping exclusive material and announcements in its Ignition Insiders newsletter. And that was reinforced with the new SDCC wrap-up edition that went this week revealing the A & B covers for Murder Podcast #2 and Voyeur #2 seen below.

My understanding is that the Ignition Insider mailing list has exploded in subscribers to the tune of nearly 1,500% over the last two months. It would seem that the publisher's goal of engaging with fans and building connections at SDCC with the Ignition Press Room boutique pop-up, with its multiple fan activations for The Beauty, Voyeur, and Arcadia, worked out quite well.

That sudden growth in Ignition Insiders likely also explains why the publisher included a special offer for free shipping on orders above $25 on their slick brand-new webstore, which launched in conjunction with SDCC. And while it might get me a terse email, I'll share the promo code with my closest friends here – SDCCFreeShipping. Just keep it to yourself, won't you?

But it seems Ignition Insiders won't be the only owned channel that Ignition Press plans to reveal exclusive material, because later yesterday their Instagram the publisher dropped an exclusive first look at Murder Podcast #1 with 7 pages of interior pages alongside the two open to order covers and the 1-in-5 retailer incentive variant.

So there you have it, three more reasons to subscribe to Ignition Insiders and follow Ignition Press on their social channels like I do. Membership, as they say, has its privileges. In the meantime, if you are a retailer you may want to take a gander at Murder Podcast #1 on FOC this coming Monday, 1st of August, available through Penguin Random House Distribution. After all, it says something that PRH offered to distribute a brand-new publisher who hadn't released a single book for the first time. And with company like Marvel, IDW, Dark Horse, Boom Studios and even Dstlry, Ignition Press must be wondering how it got so lucky.

