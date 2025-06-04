Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: david baldeon, leah williams

Leah Williams And David Baldeón's Comic, Voyeur, From Ignition Press

Leah Williams and David Baldeón launch their new comic book series, Voyeur, from Ignition Press, out in September

The Power Girl and X-Factor team of Leah Williams and David Baldeón were first announced as part of Ignition Press' initial creator lineup at ComicsPRO's Annual Industry Meeting in February. Since then, outside of revealing their first title in April – Jeremy Haun and Mike Tisserand's Murder Podcast – the publisher has been rather quiet.

That changed yesterday when Ignition Press launched their official newsletter dubbed Ignition Insiders and revealed the title and first cover image for Williams and Baldeón's first creator-owned series – Voyeur – as part of a Creator Spotlight on Williams. Details on the "erotic art heist thriller" are still sparse, but Williams described it as "a kind of opening salvo for comic book readers to experience my actual writing voice for the first time. It will be recognizable to long-time readers of mine; people who've learned to see the "me" between the lines of superhero stuff, but Voyeur will still surprise readers new and old nonetheless. I'm deeply proud of the work we're doing with this book. My collaborators and co-conspirators are brilliant, and I'm profoundly fortunate to have this experience working with Ignition Press." Voyeur will launch from Ignition Press in September and feature this cover by Paulina Ganucheau.

The inaugural newsletter also included the most expansive first look at the aforementioned Murder Podcast: The Cold Open by Haun and Tisserand… take a look.

And if these first two exclusives are any indication, signing up for Ignition Insiders might be a good way for you to beat me to the inevitable punch. But in the run-up to San Diego Comic Con, there is going to be a lot for them to announce.

