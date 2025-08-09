Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: die, kieron gillen, Stephanie Hans

Image Comics Confirms The Return Of Die, As Die: Loaded

Image Comics confirms the return of Die, as Die: Loaded by Kieron Gillen and Stephanie Hans in November 2025

Die Another Day? Die Harder? Dice? No dice. Image Comics posted on X, "YOU WANTED IT! YOU GOT IT! DIE: RELOADED!" on X, before correctly posting the title on Instagram, saying "DIE: LOADED brings Kieron Gillen & Stephanie Hans back to the table for another new adventure."

Bleeding Cool ran the gossip from Image Comics' San Diego Comic-Con booth, that we were to get a sequel to Die, the horror/fantasy comic book about role-playing games, and an actual tabletop role-playing game system, written by Kieron Gillen and drawn/painted by Stephanie Hans. Then Image Comics started teasing a countdown saying "The game begins again. All will be revealed at week's end" and "You thought it ended.⁠ ⁠Stories like this don't end." And now it hasn't.

Ostensibly answering the question in Kieron Gillen's mind as to what happened to the characters after the end of the cancelled Dungeons & Dragons cartoon, it tells the story of a group of British adults who are drawn back to an icosahedron-shaped world they originally visited as teenagers. The group had left behind a friend upon their original escape and never discussed the experience. It was published by Image Comics in 2018 and ran for twenty issues, ending in 2021, across four five-issue arcs (Fantasy Heartbreaker, Split the Party, The Great Game, and Bleed), beginning in December 2018 and ending in September 2021. The comic won two British Fantasy Awards. The role-playing game was published by Rowan, Rook and Decard in 2022 and won the Best Role-playing Game Core Product at the 2023 Origins Awards. And now, in 2025, we are getting a return to the world of Die, in one form or another…

