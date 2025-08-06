Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Image | Tagged: kieron gillen, Stephanie Hans

Image Comics To Publish Die Sequel By Kieron Gillen And Stephanie Hans

Image Comics to publish Die sequel by Kieron Gillen and Stephanie Hans, will be announced this weekend

Teasers promise a return to the dark, RPG-inspired fantasy world loved by fans and critics alike.

Die originally ran for twenty issues and inspired an award-winning tabletop role-playing game.

The new Die project is rumored for 2025 or 2026, with details to be revealed later this week.

Die Another Day? Die Harder? Bleeding Cool ran the gossip from Image Comics' San Diego Comic-Con booth, that we were to get a sequel to Die, the horror/fantasy comic book about role-playing games, and an actual tabletop role-playing game system, written by Kieron Gillen and drawn/painted by Stephanie Hans.

And now it looks as if Image Comics is about to confirm that news, posting to social media the following countdown… saying "The game begins again. All will be revealed at week's end" and "You thought it ended.⁠ ⁠Stories like this don't end."

Ostensibly answering the question in Kieron Gillen's mind as to what happened to the characters after the end of the cancelled Dungeons & Dragons cartoon, it tells the story of a group of British adults who are drawn back to an icosahedron-shaped world they originally visited as teenagers. The group had left behind a friend upon their original escape and never discussed the experience. It was published by Image Comics in 2018, and ran for twenty issues, ending in 2021. across four five-issue arcs (Fantasy Heartbreaker, Split the Party, The Great Game, and Bleed), beginning in December 2018 and ending in September 2021. The comic won two British Fantasy Awards. The role-playing game was published by Rowan, Rook and Decard in 2022 and won the Best Role-playing Game Core Product at the 2023 Origins Awards.

And now, in 2025 (or maybe 2026), it looks like we may be getting a return to the world of Die, in one form or another. Presumably, someone at Image Comics thought it might have been announced when putting the booth together. I guess we will have to wait a little while longer. And I wonder what horrific pun Kieron Gillen will use to name it? Maybe you have time to reread, or play, the original… I also hear there may be some more teasers on the back of a recently released Power Fantasy promotional poster… anyone have one hanging up?

