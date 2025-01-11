Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: thor

Immortal Thor #19 Preview: Asgardian Soap Opera Unfolds

Check out our preview of Immortal Thor #19, where the Golden Realm becomes a stage for Asgardian drama in the absence of the All-Father. Multiple artists bring these tales to life!

THIS IS NOT THE STORY OF THE IMMORTAL THOR! The All-Father had a journey to make to a far star – and so, for a time, the Golden Realm was left to rule itself. Yet even in the absence of the King, the story continued – and each Asgardian had their own drama to play out. These are the TALES OF ASGARD… brought to you by a cavalcade of artists including Jan Bazaldua, Dan Jurgens, Luciano Vecchio, Karen Darboe, Jorge Fornes, Juan Ferreyra, Valerio Schiti, Rod Reis, Juann Cabal, Gleb Melnikov, Steve Skroce, Leonard Kirk, CAFU, Phil Noto, Martin Coccolo, Lee Garbett, Humberto Ramos, David Baldeon, and Gavin Guidry!

Immortal Thor #19

by Al Ewing & Jan Bazaldua & Dan Jurgens & Marvel Various, cover by Alex Ross

THIS IS NOT THE STORY OF THE IMMORTAL THOR! The All-Father had a journey to make to a far star – and so, for a time, the Golden Realm was left to rule itself. Yet even in the absence of the King, the story continued – and each Asgardian had their own drama to play out. These are the TALES OF ASGARD… brought to you by a cavalcade of artists including Jan Bazaldua, Dan Jurgens, Luciano Vecchio, Karen Darboe, Jorge Fornes, Juan Ferreyra, Valerio Schiti, Rod Reis, Juann Cabal, Gleb Melnikov, Steve Skroce, Leonard Kirk, CAFU, Phil Noto, Martin Coccolo, Lee Garbett, Humberto Ramos, David Baldeon, and Gavin Guidry!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.63"W x 10.09"H x 0.07"D (16.8 x 25.6 x 0.2 cm) | 2 oz (57 g) | 200 per carton

On sale Jan 15, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960620664301911

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960620664301916 – IMMORTAL THOR #19 LUCAS WERNECK VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620664301921 – IMMORTAL THOR #19 GERARDO SANDOVAL FANTASTIC FOUR HOMAGE VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620664301931 – IMMORTAL THOR #19 JAN BAZALDUA VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

