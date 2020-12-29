Impure, Rabid, Wild, Western – Scout Launches 4 Comics in March 2021

Scout Comics continues to be a busy comic book publisher – with four titles launching in March 2021, Impure, Rabid World, Midnight Western Theater, and Wild Bull & Chipper, as well as everything else they are publishing for the month. Take a look.

IMPURE #1

JAN211514

(W) Ralf Singh (A) Hannes Radke (CA) Miki Montllo

The newest entry in the Scout NONSTOP! Imprint. Years after Nero and Minerva's homeworld, Castor, was destroyed by aliens, the siblings join the dreaded Earth Forces, to ensure something like this will never happen again. When Minerva betrays her Nero, and all they ever believed in, it is up to Nero to stop his sister before she reaches the alien alliance. For what Minerva has stolen may well turn the tides of war and spell humanity's downfall. Enjoy the World Premiere issue followed by the entire story collected soon after in one volume.

In Shops: Mar 31, 2021

SRP: $3.99

MIDNIGHT WESTERN THEATER #1 (OF 5)

JAN211515

(W) Louis Southard (A) David Hahn (CA) Kalman Andrasofszky

Welcome to the Midnight Western Theatre! Our feature presentation is a tale of a town under siege… The notorious Red Tom and his dastardly posse have laid claim to the once prosperous vista of Liberty Springs, but for how long? Will these outlaws be able to savor their sinful victory as two blackclad strangers suddenly arrive?

In Shops: Mar 17, 2021

SRP: $3.99

RABID WORLD #1 (OF 4)

JAN211518

(W) Todd Cinani (A) Oleg Okunev

It was like any other morning, until it wasn't. Growing from the rural areas, it was a simple dog bite, but at the end of the day civilization was collapsing. The outbreak left people rabid, devoid of their humanity, left only with a violent rage. When an outbreak of a rabies-like virus devastates the world, it's a fight for survival in a world gone mad. Two couples set off on disparate courses, one for survival and one to save the world. Will a vaccine be found? Will the survivors make it to a safe place to hole up?

In Shops: Mar 24, 2021

SRP: $3.99

WILD BULL & CHIPPER #1

JAN211525

(W) Richard Rivera (A) Dwayne Biddix

Scoot Imprint. Two comic book geeks become the world's first super-heroes! Chipper has the ability to give others super powers, but he's not the best judge of character and he's made some mistakes, accidentally creating the first super villains! Who better to help him than the most heroic person he ever knew in school? The only problem is, Chipper hasn't aged, but Bull is 30 years older! With a team that includes: an 80-year-old powerhouse, Major Granny; shapeshifting Emo twins, Pete and RePete; and a sour mystic, the Amazing Mesmer, they must take on ridiculous villains!

In Shops: Mar 10, 2021

SRP: $1.99

ATLANTIS WASN`T BUILT FOR TOURISTS TP

JAN211510

(W) Eric Palicki (A) Wendell Cavalcanti

Lovecraft meets Sergio Leone in a modern tale of corruption, family legacies, and nightmarish dread. Lucas Lewis drifts into Atlantis County, Oregon wanting nothing more than a hot meal and a soft bed for the night. What he finds instead is a small town in thrall to eldritch creatures lurking in the surrounding wilderness, possibly guided by an even more sinister force. Lucas becomes determined to eradicate all Atlantis's demons, but these monsters are not what they seem. Unfortunately for the monsters, neither is Lucas. Collects all four issues.

In Shops: Mar 17, 2021

SRP: $14.99

CHILDREN OF THE GRAVE #3

JAN211511

(W) Sam Romesburg, Ben Roberts (A) Gioele Filippo

Everything that Daniel and Cyrus have ever known is now in danger. Death will soon be raining from the skies, but they believe they've found an ally in The Mother. Who is this woman? Can she really be trusted?

In Shops: Mar 10, 2021

SRP: $3.99

ELECTRIC BLACK PRESENTS #3

JAN211512

(W) Joseph Schmalke, Rich Woodall (A) Karl Moline, Christian DiBari (CA) Rich Woodall

Black Caravan Imprint. Series finale! From the eerie emporium The Electric Black comes an array of tales focusing on some of its more sinister residents hosted by the shop's proprietor, Julius Black. Step inside dear reader one more time for two stories featuring The Electric Black's most ruthless staff members June Bug and Jack. Prepare yourself for two savage tales of murder, mayhem and a decent into madness.

In Shops: Mar 03, 2021

SRP: $3.99

FRANK AT HOME ON THE FARM #3

JAN211513

(W) Jordan Thomas (A) Clark Bint

Frank thought things couldn't get any stranger. Well, the animals have something to say about that. The storm has well and truly arrived, and now Frank must face a whole new world of horrors as the mystery of his missing family spirals out of control.

In Shops: Mar 24, 2021

SRP: $3.99

PROVENANCE OF MADNESS TP

JAN211516

(W) Kiyam Taghan (A) Christian DiBari (CA) Paul Jackson

Black Caravan Imprint. Provenance of Madness is multiple love letters to H.P Lovecraft, in the form of three short stories and fan art from across the globe. With each short we delve further into Lovecraft's three best known titles: "At the Mountains of Madness," "The Shadow Over Innsmouth," and "The Call of Cthulhu." We see an interpretation of what happened after the events in these famous stories, and enjoy those worlds from a new perspective. Each short plays with how a protagonist can succumb to madness in different forms. Also included is a selection of artwork inspired by the writings and worlds that Lovecraft created, featuring a variety of artists from across the world.

In Shops: Mar 10, 2021

SRP: $19.99

RECOUNT #3

JAN211519

(W) Jonathan Hedrick (A) Gabriel Ibarra Nunez

Shortly after arriving at The White House, Special Agent Barto must interrogate the rest of the Secret Service to determine who they can and cannot trust. At the same time, tensions on American streets are boiling over, as everyday citizens blame each other for the turmoil that the nation is currently faced with. During all this, The Masses are plotting their next attack while the mystery leader pays a visit to a former president.

In Shops: Mar 17, 2021

SRP: $3.99

SAM & HIS TALKING GUN #2

JAN211520

(W) Drew Ferguson (A) Lee Ferguson

The events of Sam's life playout. His parents argue in the front seat of the car, he fights a room full of assassins as a teenager, but now he sits in a wheelchair in an asylum… For the first time in a long time, he has a moment of clarity… and one question: Where… is… my… Gun..?

In Shops: Mar 31, 2021

SRP: $3.99

SH*TSHOW #2

JAN211521

(W) Adam Barnhardt (A) Samir Simao

Balam is back and is madder than ever! It's a showdown for the ages as the McCoys try to power through and snuff out this demonic threat once and for all with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Be warned readers, all of the McCoys may not make it out of this fight alive!

In Shops: Mar 03, 2021

SRP: $3.99

TART SOUL SEARCHERS ONE SHOT

JAN211522

(W) Charlie Stickney (A) Conor Hughes, Romina Moranelli, Yishan Li, Fin Cramb

Tart Acid is back for more! The time traveling, demon hunting series continues with the Kingdom of Hell increasing the frequency of their attacks throughout human history. Ritual sacrifice. War torn villages. The Lost Colony of Roanoke. Tart: Soul Searchers spans the globe and human history, as Tart Acid and The Toxic Fruit Organization try to contain the rising number of demonic attacks sent by The Kingdom of Hell.

In Shops: Mar 03, 2021

SRP: $5.99

CATDAD & SUPERMOM AN ELEPHANT NEVER FORGETS

JAN211523

(W) Bobby Gregory (A) Rahil Moshin

Scoot Imprint. Here comes Catdad and Supermom! A young boy's real-life super-heroes are his wonderfully ordinary parents. They help Jaxx navigate life's challenges and the everyday lessons of growing up. In his dreams, they transform into costumed super-heroes who help teach him right from wrong. When kids bully the kindly lunch lady, it forces Jaxx to wrestle with his conscience in his sleep. An Elephart Never Forgets is an all-ages adventure that deals with the serious subject of bullying.

In Shops: Mar 24, 2021

SRP: $3.99

CREATE A COMIC ONE SHOT

JAN211524

(W) Richard Rivera (A) Michael Duron

Scoot Imprint. Scoot is proud to present our first Create-A-Comic starring Grace and Hanzi! Young creators can color two different stories! In one story, the word balloons have been left blank, and the aspiring writers, even those just learning how to make their first letters, get a chance to tell the story as they imagine it! They can even draw their own version of the characters using artwork examples for reference. Some younger kids may need a little help writing, but that's part of the fun, isn't it? Made for kids of all ages and the adults who want to share their love of comics!

In Shops: Mar 31, 2021

SRP: $3.99