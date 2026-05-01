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Inside Tomorrow's Free Comic Book Day Edition Of Mind MGMT/Fort Psycho

Inside Tomorrow's Free Comic Book Day Edition of Mind MGMT/Fort Psycho by Matt Kindt and Brian Hurtt, free from Oni Press

Article Summary Free Comic Book Day 2026 brings Oni Press’ Mind MGMT/Fort Psycho flipbook, available free at participating comic shops.

The FCBD special debuts Flux House at Oni Press with two exclusive new stories by Matt Kindt and Brian Hurtt.

Mind MGMT: New & Improved sets up psychic espionage, murdered agents, and a deadly mystery ahead of issue #1.

Fort Psycho delivers an action-packed prelude before the August launch, teasing SHIV, LYCAN, DRAGONFLY, and The Seven Seals.

Tomorrow is Free Comic Book Day. There will be forty-eight free comic books to choose from at your local comic book store. And one of them will be the flipbook for Mind MGMT by Matt Kindt and Fort Psycho by Kindt and Brian Hurtt from Oni Press. Coming to form the portmanteau that is Matt Hurtt. The book in question will only be available on Free Comic Book Day. But if you were umming and ahhing over whether to spend the zero pennies it will cost to pick up a copy, here's an extended preview of what you will be able to get in full for free tomorrow…

"The radical piece of shrapnel-laced propaganda will introduce readers to the shadowy world of MIND MGMT: NEW & IMPROVED – the compulsively page-turning new series from New York Times best-selling creator Matt Kindt (BRZRKR, Dept. H) tracking Mind Management, the secretive agency rumored to influence global affairs from the shadows through assassination, sabotage, and psychic espionage. Featuring two exclusive and brand-new stories unavailable elsewhere, the MIND MGMT / FORT PSYCHO FCBD 2026 SPECIAL​marks​the first official release from Kindt's new signature publishing imprint FLUX HOUSE at Oni Press and will be​available in participating local comic shops everywhere this Saturday, May 2nd.

"Welcome to MIND MGMT: NEW & IMPROVED! In the hands of our elite instructors, you will be schooled in the exotic arts of mental manipulation, information warfare, subliminal conditioning, and more. This comic book is part of your training, so read on to discover who we are, who we are fighting, and why our lives are no longer our own in this self-contained, educational introduction to the vast underground network we call MIND MGMT: NEW & IMPROVED #1, as written and drawn by Matt Kindt. Fear not: The voices in your head can tell no lies!

"In addition to your introduction the world of MIND MGMT: NEW AND IMPROVED, the MIND MGMT / FORT PSYCHO FCBD 2026 SPECIAL will also contain an all-new, high-octane prelude to the events of FORT PSYCHO #1 – the extreme action action comic locking a strike team of highly trained covert operatives trapped on a secret island prison with no hope of escape, as they contend with secret betrayals, and the long-buried truth about the mission that brought them there. The two-fisted spectacle of subversion leads directly into two of the year's biggest creator-owned comics launches: June's MIND MGMT: NEW & IMPROVED #1 by Matt Kindt (BRZRKR) and August's FORT PSYCHO #1 by Kindt and co-creator/artist Brian Hurtt (The Sixth Gun).

"MIND MGMT: NEW & IMPROVED #1: Ten years ago, the extra-governmental agency known as Mind Management exploded in a barrage of bullets and brain matter. Those that survived have gone underground—forging new lives with unremarkable identities and falsified pasts to obfuscate the strange abilities that once made them highly prized assets in the global war for psychic control. Now, two investigators—Detective Delphi and Detective Swon—have found themselves at the center of an unexpected puzzle. Here: A man poisoned in a coffee shop with a sophisticated neurotoxin. There: A supposed suicide victim run over by a train . . . with his arms found in a trash can five miles from the tracks. Their connection: Someone is killing former Mind Management agents in improbable and arcane ways . . . Seemingly impossible crimes committed by a faceless killer capable of evading even the most pervasive digital surveillance. What secret are they killing to protect? Who will be next? Has Mind Management returned? Did it ever go away? You are paranoid . . . but are you paranoid enough?

FORT PSYCHO #1: BOOM! BANG! DUCK! For the international commandos codenamed SHIV, LYCAN, and DRAGONFLY, a routine mission to catch-and-kill a fugitive from the world's most wanted terror sect is about to go very, very wrong. Who are THE SEVEN SEALS? And what terrible price will the men and women of FORT PSYCHO pay to bring them to justice? Find out when FORT PSYCHO #1 launches its attack on readers this August!

"Feel the warm surge of FLUX HOUSE through your veins as the the MIND MGMT / FORT PSYCHO FCBD 2026 SPECIAL takes hold on Free Comic Book Day in participating comic shops everywhere — then hold on tight MIND MGMT: NEW & IMPROVED #1 and FORT PSYCHO #1 unleash their full barrage of paranoia-addled action in June and August!

MIND MGMT / FORT PSYCHO FCBD 2026 SPECIAL

Written by MATT KINDT

Art by BRIAN HURTT & MATT KINDT

Cover by BRIAN HURTT & MATT KINDT

ON SALE MAY 2, 2026 | FREE | 24 pgs. | FC

Written by MATT KINDT Art by BRIAN HURTT & MATT KINDT Cover by BRIAN HURTT & MATT KINDT ON SALE MAY 2, 2026 | FREE | 24 pgs. | FC MIND MGMT: NEW & IMPROVED #1

WRITTEN BY MATT KINDT

ART BY MATT KINDT

COVER A (DIE-CUT) BY MATT KINDT

COVER B BY J.H. WILLIAMS III

COVER C BY BLIND BAG ($7.99)

VARIANT COVER (1:100) BY PATRICIA MARTIN

ORIGINAL ART SKETCH COVER (1:250) BY MATT KINDT

BLANK SKETCH COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

ON SALE JUNE 24TH, 2026 | $5.99 | 32 PGS. | FC

WRITTEN BY MATT KINDT ART BY MATT KINDT COVER A (DIE-CUT) BY MATT KINDT COVER B BY J.H. WILLIAMS III COVER C BY BLIND BAG ($7.99) VARIANT COVER (1:100) BY PATRICIA MARTIN ORIGINAL ART SKETCH COVER (1:250) BY MATT KINDT BLANK SKETCH COVER ALSO AVAILABLE ON SALE JUNE 24TH, 2026 | $5.99 | 32 PGS. | FC FORT PSYCHO #1 (OF 12)

WRITTEN BY MATT KINDT

COVER A BY BRIAN HURTT

COVER B BY LEWIS LAROSA

B&W VARIANT BY LEWIS LAROSA

PLUS: MORE TO BE REVEALED!

ON SALE AUGUST 5TH, 2026 | $5.99 | 40 PGS. | FC

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