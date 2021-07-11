It's Coming Home – Comics Folk React To England Vs Italy Euro Final

We are about to have the kick-off of England Vs Italy, the final of the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship, or Euro 2020, the 16th UEFA European Championship, held every four years. This year for its 60th anniversary, it was held in eleven cities in eleven countries, with the final in London's Wembley stadium. England has not won a major international tournament – or even got to a final – since the World Cup in 1966. And has not beaten Italy since the thirties. Now, there's not the greatest social media following for football from comic book creators on social media, but what there was, we have collated together.

Danny Pearson of the Beano posted the above with Gnasher taking the place of the Three Lions. He also managed to get the following into the Dennis The Menace strip in the Beano.

There was more to cheer on.

Rob Williams: Good luck England-supporting pals. I bought "This Time" on 7" in '82, if that means anything.

Good luck England-supporting pals. I bought "This Time" on 7" in '82, if that means anything. Billy Tucci: @azzurrior @England? #Euro2020Final #ItalyvsEngland

England! 100% Italy! 0% I'm a sissy & hate sports 0%

@azzurrior @England? #Euro2020Final #ItalyvsEngland England! 100% Italy! 0% I'm a sissy & hate sports 0% Gary Whitta: I don't think we will beat Italy but I'm still going to believe. What an amazing ride this has been. ENGLAND!

But then attention turned to the scenes in the West End of London, as Leicester Square was trashed by football fans gathered, and drinking, ahead of the big screen display of the match for those who couldn't get tickets.

Gary Erskine: Where are the Met Police? They're quick enough to force themselves on a peaceful demonstration and manhandle women at a silent vigil but shit themselves when there's real trouble and the threat of drunken thugs fighting back. Also, this is a COVID super spreader event more so than a quiet candle lit protest.

Gary Erskine: Where's Priti Patel's condemnation of this behaviour? Football could well do without these kind of 'fans'. Still three hours to go. God help everyone if they lose or win as there could be more of this damage to come later tonight.

Hamish Steele: You can vandalise the Harry Potter statue but PLEASE leave the Paddington one alone!

You can vandalise the Harry Potter statue but PLEASE leave the Paddington one alone! James Peaty: The scenes in London may well give the government some food for thought…

The scenes in London may well give the government some food for thought… Mike Collins: Wimbledon over, Football over … *Now* they'll look at another Lockdown. Israel, the Netherlands- both had their versions of the ridiculously named Freedom Day and both have seen massive upticks. We haven't even got to FD and we're at stratospheric numbers.

Wimbledon over, Football over … *Now* they'll look at another Lockdown. Israel, the Netherlands- both had their versions of the ridiculously named Freedom Day and both have seen massive upticks. We haven't even got to FD and we're at stratospheric numbers. John Reppion: Seeing lots of people praising schools for saying kids can stay up to watch footy on Sun and come in late on Mon. Seems weird they can do this for footy yet kids with medical conditions who have to attend docs/hosp regularly still get a 65% attendance cert at the end of the year. "Yeaaah, we can bend the rules for the footy. Of course. Look, I've got a footy top on!" "Can I talk to you about my child being penalised for essential absences we notified you in advance about, please?" *grabs tie and knots it, quickly* "I'm afraid there's nothing I can do." Basically, everyone's saying "wow, what a cool headmaster" and I'm just picturing Boris Johnson with the England top on over his shirt, giving a thumbs up. Forget about everything else, it's football… I have no problem with the schools doing it, it's the "it's coming home" letters about it that everyone's praising that have rubbed me up the wrong way tbh. "What a legend" about the headmaster who says the kids who love footy can come in late.

I wonder what it will be like it two hours? Will football have come home or have come Rome?

