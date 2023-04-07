Batman Beyond: Neo-Gothic to Launch From DC Comics In June Last year, Bleeding Cool broke the news that Batman Beyond from DC Comics would be returning in 2023. And so it has come to pass.

Last year, Bleeding Cool broke the news that Batman Beyond from DC Comics would be returning in 2023. And so it has come to pass. Batman Beyond: Neo Gothic #1 launching from DC Comics in June by Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing and Max Dunbar.

DC Comics: Terry McGinnis defeated the evil A.I. controlling Neo-Gotham and asserted himself as the one true Batman, but his next battle will bring him to the remains of Old Gotham. Children are going missing and being swallowed by the city's old bones. Batman Beyond will have to go underground, led by a mysterious splicer named Kyle the Catboi, to find the children and confront the city's buried sins. What happened to the green of the city? What happened to magic? And what villains never left old Gotham? Batman Beyond: Neo-Gothic #1 features a main cover by series artist Dunbar, with open to buy variant covers by Christian Ward and Ejikure, with a 1 in 25 ratio variant cover by Belén Ortega and a 1 in 50 ratio variant cover by Dike Ruan.

The Batman Beyond cartoon, known as Batman of the Future outside the United States, began airing in 1999 on Kids' WB, and was made up of 52 episodes spanning three seasons and one direct-to-video film. Depicting a teenager Batman, Terry McGinnis, in a futuristic Gotham City under the mentorship of an older Bruce Wayne, Batman Beyond is a sequel to Batman: The Animated Series and The New Batman Adventures.

As a DC comic book, Batman Beyond has appeared as a six-issue miniseries from 1999, a 24-issue series running from 1999 to 2001, appearing prominently in the Batman: Hush arc in 2010, and an eight-issue miniseries in 2011. A short-running series titled Batman Beyond Unlimited was followed from DC Comics by Batman Beyond 2.0 in 2013. In 2022, Batman Beyond: Neo-Year. And now Batman Beyond: Neo-Gothic to add to the list for 2023, Tick tock, tick tock, tick tock…