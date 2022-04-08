Jack Kirby Original Captain America Art Page Sells For $630,000

The Captain America splash page by the character's co-creator Jack Kirby from Tales of Suspense #59 from 1964, just sold at auction for $630,000. As part of Heritage's April 7-10 Comics & Comic Art Signature Auction, the splash page from Captain America's first solo Silver Age story by Stan Lee, Jack Kirby and Chic Stone is the highest price ever paid at auction for a Jack Kirby original piece of artwork, toppling the previous record set last year when the cover for Fantastic Four No. 86 sold for $480,000.

In fact, Heritage offered the entirety of the 10-page story, the other nine pages bringing in a further $315,600, totalling almost a million dollars, $975,600. But clearly, the splash page, heralding the return to Marvel Comics of Captain America, after he had originally been created in support of the USA joining World War II, was the jewel in the crown.

Jack Kirby and Chic Stone Tales of Suspense #59 Captain America Splash Page 1 Original Art (Marvel, 1964). A sense-shattering opening splash to Cap's first Silver Age solo story! Cap had only been defrosted eight months earlier in The Avengers #4. Heritage is proud to offer not just this page, but every single page from this story, in this auction! These are beautiful pages and have never been on the market before. This smashing opening page was produced at twice-up scale in ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 12.5" x 18.5". There are some whiteout spots on Cap's left leg, covering an ink stain of some kind. Part of the credits box is stripped in from the reverse side, and is taped into place. In Very Good condition.

Captain America was created by Joe Simon and Jack Kirby for Captain America Comics #1 from Timely Comics in 1941, and became their best-selling character during the war, revived by Marvel in this comic in 1964, again by Jack Kirby though now with Stan Lee, later seeing him join the Avengers and today, thanks to the movies, one of Marvel's most popular and recognisable characters. Jack Kirby was at odds with Marvel Comics up to his death though his estate would later settle with new Marvel owners Disney for a sum of around $35 million. Much of the original dispute was over the return of original artwork from Marvel to Kirby – and looking at the price paid, you can see his point made now better than ever.