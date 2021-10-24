Jeff McComsey, Lee Loughridge, Mike Deodato's The Fourth Man from AWA

Jeff McComsey, Lee Loughridge, and Mike Deodato are launching a brand new murder mystery series, The Fourth Man from AWA, in January 2022. Here's a look ahead, as well as everything else AWA is publishing in their January 2022 solicits and solicitations.

FOURTH MAN #1 (OF 4)



(W) Jeff McComsey (A) Lee Loughridge (A / CA) Mike Deodato

Three dead bodies lay in a rural morgue – all murdered in the span of three weeks. It's up to two detectives from opposite sides of the tracks to determine who put them there, if the murders are linked and what, if anything, they have to do with a pair of dueling car dealerships. A dark comedy mystery thriller by Jeff McComsey (Grendel, Kentucky) and Mike Deodato Jr. (The Amazing Spider-Man, The Resistance) that is inspired by an outlandish true crime story, The Fourth Man story will keep you guessing till the last page.

CRIMSON CAGE #2 (OF 5) (MR)



(W) John Lees (A) Ashley Cormack (A / CA) Alex Cormack

The blood-drenched pro wrestling retelling of Macbeth continues. World Champion Van Emerald is in Louisiana, and Chuck Frenzy is destined to be his successor. But is Chuck really willing to do what is necessary to make the prophecy a reality? Sometimes, to be the man, you gotta kill the man…

KNIGHTED #3 (OF 5)



(W) Gregg Hurwitz (A) Brian Reber (A / CA) Mark Texeira

In this action-packed adventure set in the universe of The Resistance, Gregg Hurwitz (Legends of the Dark Knight, Vengeance of Moon Knight), Mark Texeira (Ghost Rider, Wolverine), and Brain Reber (X-Men: Legacy, Spiderintroduce a masked vigilante for the 21st Century. Bob Ryder is a hapless bureaucrat whose bad luck streak comes to a crescendo when he accidentally kills the city's masked vigilante, The Knight. Oops. Now, Bob is forced to take on the mantle of the legendary hero before the city descends into chaos. Good thing he's got The Knight's former butler/assistant to show him the ropes

HOTELL VOL 2 #2 (OF 5) (MR)



(W) John Lees (A) Dalibor Talajic, Lee Loughridge (CA) Keron Grant

The second volume of the smash hit horror series continues! The Roaring 66s are a notorious motorcycle gang who roam Route 66, terrorizing anyone unfortunate enough to cross their path. When potential new recruit Lucy backs out on a deadly initiation rite, she is forced to hide from her vengeful former riding companions in Pierrot Courts. Dosed with hallucinogens and fearing for her life, Lucy is about to embark on a very bad trip…

TELEPATHS #5 (OF 6)



(A) Brian Reber (A / CA) Steve Epting

The brand new epic from comic book legends J. Michael Straczynski (The Amazing Spider-Man, Thor) and Steve Epting (Captain America: The Winter Soldier). An electromagnetic disturbance results in the sudden awakening of telepathic powers in a tenth of the Earth's population. In the moments after the world comes to grip with this development, newlyBoston police find themselves sent against a wrongly convicted prisoner who becomes a hero and leader of other telepaths trying to escape a world in which their powers will make them targets. Both are heroes of their own story, and the future may depend on whether or not trust can be found between them

OUT #4 (MR)



(W) Rob Williams (A) Will Conrad, Marco Lesko (CA) Tim Bradstreet

In the waning days of World War Two, with the Allies advancing, a desperate Nazi officer unearths an ancient force of evil that he hopes will turn the tide of battle: a vampire. To test the power of his secret weapon, he unleashes the monster on an unsuspecting group of Allied POWs. It's up to Nocona, a Comanche language expert, to communicate with the vampire to find out what it really wants

MOTHS TP



(W) J. Michael Straczynski (A / CA) Mike Choi

The next chapter of the ongoing saga of The Resistance takes an intimate look at a very special species of the superhuman race known as The Reborns. Emily Kai is what is known as a "Moth." She was granted immense power by the global pandemic known as "The Great Death," but with a caveat: The moment she taps into the power that resides within her, a clock starts and Emily will have only six months to live. Granted the opportunity to bring immense beauty into the world, but only by paying the ultimate price, Emily embarks on a harrowing journey of self-discovery that will test her to her core and take her to places way beyond her wildest imagination

