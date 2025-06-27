Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: florida, jesse james, Mark Spears

Jesse James' Comic Book Therapy in Florida With Mark Spears Exclusive

Jesse James' Comic Book Therapy has its Grand Opening in Deland, Florida today, witha 90-copy Mark Spears' Monsters exclusive for attendees

Article Summary Comic Book Therapy has its grand opening in Deland, Florida, led by Jesse James of comic retail fame.

Artist Mark Spears celebrates with a 90-copy exclusive of Mark Spears' Monsters #1 for attendees.

First twenty in line receive a free Silver Hawks #3 foil cover, straight from Mark Spears' own collection.

Comic Book Therapy adds new pop culture flair to Deland, a historic filming hub near Orlando, Florida.

Long standing comic book retailer Jesse James formerly of Jesse James Comics in Glendale, Arizona and the online sales platform, The Comic Book Shopping Experience, is opening a new comic book store today. Comic Book Therapy in Deland, Florida, just outside Orlando, today, promising comics, toys, music and vintage. With Mark Spears as a guest, with a 90-copy exclusive copy of Mark Spears' Monsters #1, available at the opening event. And a free Silver Hawks #3 foil cover by Mark Spears for the first twenty people in line, from Mark's personal collection. So you may want to have already started lining up for this one. Or at least head out in the monster truck right now. Or hitch a lift on a crocodile, I'm sorry, I know very little about Florida.

As well as a new comic book store, Wikipedia reminds us that Deland is also the filming location of the 1999 Adam Sandler comedy The Waterboy, with the fictional South Central Louisiana State University Mud Dogs home football games shot at Spec Martin Stadium, while classroom and exterior scenes were filmed at Stetson University. Ghost Story, starring Fred Astaire, Douglas Fairbanks, Jr and Craig Wasson, was filmed in part at Stetson University and the Holiday House. The HBO miniseries From the Earth to the Moon filmed several scenes on the campus of Stetson University. The 1999 independent film The First of May, starring Mickey Rooney and Joe DiMaggio, was shot in various locations throughout DeLand. Days of Thunder, starring Tom Cruise, was partially filmed in DeLand. New Urban Cowboy: Toward a New Pedestrianism was filmed almost entirely in Deland, and Walt Before Mickey filmed several scenes at the Stetson University campus in 2014 and the Athens Theatre. So if any filming folk need a comic book store for shooting scenes, this will be right on their doorstop.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!