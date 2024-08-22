Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: jim lee, massive, Michael Calero, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

Jim Lee X-Men #1 Homage for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mutant Nation

Jim Lee's X-Men #1 Homage by Michael Calero for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mutant Nation #1 from Massive Select and IDW

Article Summary Michael Calero's TMNT: Mutant Nation #1 cover pays homage to Jim Lee's iconic X-Men #1 artwork.

Exclusive cover set available through Massive Select and IDW, limited to 500 pre-orders at $80.

Michael Calero expresses his excitement in combining TMNT and X-Men influences in the special cover.

New TMNT series features a Raphael solo story and exciting backup tale with Casey Jones by Erik Burnham.

IDW's new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Nation #1 gets a Massive Select exclusive cover set with Massive's Michael Calero homaging Jim Lee's classic mutant Marvel Comics cover to X-Men #1. You can see what they did there.

Here is how the original matches up.

And its original artwork, which sold for a pretty penny recently.

Here's how each of the covers breaks down against their Jim Lee equivalent.

"It's great anytime we get to collaborate with a publisher we admire and respect but to fulfill a nearly lifelong dream of drawing the TMNT characters has made this project special. In one cover I'm getting to show my love and appreciation for the two biggest influences I had as a kid learning to draw comics; The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and the X-Men." said Michael Calero, CEO/Co-Publisher, Massive Publishing. The Cover set, all printed on the debut issue of the new IDW series, is limited to 500 bundles and can be pre-ordered now for $80 rather than the full post-publication price of $100.

TMNT MUTANT NATION #1 CVR A FERNANDEZ

IDW

JUL241178

(W) Tom Waltz (A) Vincenzo Federici

New ongoing series! Part 1 of the Raphael flashback adventure arc "Attack on Area 51"! After the events of "The Armageddon Game," the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles found themselves at a crossroads, attempting to keep their family united while individually feeling the need to break away and explore life in a world that knows about mutants.

To clear his head, Raphael jumps on his motorcycle and heads west on a solo road trip with the wind at his back and no destination in mind…until a dormant enemy out for revenge on the Turtles engineers a dangerous detour to Area 51. When Raphael is held hostage with some unexpected old friends, his soul-searching quest mutates into a crisis as he brawls in the desert to keep the E.P.F.'s cache of coveted technology out of the wrong hands.

Will Raphael find his new purpose away from his brothers…or just more trouble than he can handle alone?

Tom Waltz, the TMNT mastermind and co-writer of TMNT: The Last Ronin, returns to tell brand-new stories about everyone's favorite anthropomorphic misfits with artist Vincenzo Federici.

Plus, writer Erik Burnham presents a four-issue bonus backup: after the events of The Untold Destiny of the Foot Clan, can Casey Jones tolerate Karai's descent into ruthlessness, or will he turn his back on the Foot? The answer ripples into the upcoming action in Jason Aaron's TMNT!

Each arc of Mutant Nation will feature two stories exploring different corners of the TMNT universe, easily accessible to casual fans but with ties connecting the ongoing series and Nightwatcher. Expect old favorites and new surprises!In Shops: Sep 18, 2024 SRP: $5.99

