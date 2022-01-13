Jim Starlin Rampaging Hulk #4 Original Cover Painting At Auction

It's not been too bad for Jim Starlin or late. His creations for Marvel Comics back in the seventies have become world-famous, with more to come. His Dreadstar is back and back in print, with a second Omnibus coming next year. And he has gained respect as one of Marvel's most prominent and influential comic creators of all time. This may be why someone has decided now is the time to sell his original painted cover artwork from Rampaging Hulk #4 from 1977, itself an iconic version of the character.

And Heritage Auctions have listed it as part of their Premium Collection, currently sitting at over $32,000 and going under the hammer on Thursday. The Rampaging Hulk was a black and white magazine published by Curtis Magazines (an imprint of Marvel) from 1977–1978. With issue #10, it changed its format to color and its title to The Hulk!, and ran another 17 issues before it was canceled in 1981. It was a rare attempt by Marvel to mix their superhero characters with the "mature readers" black-and-white magazine format. With the change to colour and the title to The Hulk!, the magazine became Marvel's attempt to cash in on the popularity of The Incredible Hulk TV series, starring Bill Bixby and Lou Ferrigno, both of whom were prominently featured and interviewed over the course of the magazine's run, as was executive producer Kenneth Johnson.

Jim Starlin Rampaging Hulk #4 Magazine Cover Painting Original Art (Marvel, 1977). Jim Starlin is usually more associated with Marvel's space-born heroes. But this HUGE cover painting shows his skills with ol' Jade-Jaws are just as stellar! Created in opaque watercolor, and signed with the artist's "JPS" mark in the lower right of the 23" x 35" matted image area. Plexiglas framed to an incredible 27.5" x 39.5". In Excellent condition.