Jimmy Palmiotti Gives Bleeding Cool 20% Off "Pop Kill" Kickstarter

Back in August, Jimmy Palmiotti gave Bleeding Cool readers a 20% discount off his Kickstarter for Pop Kill #2. Now with #3 and #4 up for Kickstarter simultaneously, he is doing the same again. Apparently last time it really worked, and he'd love a repeat performance. The book hit its goal in a handful of days, but there are plenty of stretch goals to achieve. So here is your voucher through Paperfilms.com valid up to Christmas Eve.

Two stretch goals have been achieved for higher quality paper and added pages. They are close to adding a 40-page digital mystery comic, to all orders. Pop Kill is written by Jimmy Palmiotti and Dave Johnson, drawn by Juan Santacruz, coloured by Brian Reber, lettered by Sean Konot and designed by John J Hill. Bill Sienkiewicz and Adam Hughes have provided a couple of Kickstarter-exclusive variant covers. While Amanda Conner draws a couple of adult mystery covers as well.

Imagine a world where the two dominant and competing Cola companies, each worth billions, are owned by former Siamese twins who are now separated and have grown to hate each other so much they hire assassins, saboteurs, and espionage personnel to meddle with each other on a daily basis. This is the story about brotherly love run afoul, and the people they enlist to do their dirty work.

Meet the beautiful DINA DELUX, a scientist in the Fizz division at POPSO COLA. She's on the verge of creating a formula that will make soda 50% fizzier, keeping it carbonated longer than any other brand on the market. A breakthrough like this would put all the competition out of business in a heartbeat.

When Popso's main rival FIZZ ONE COLA hear the rumors about the discovery, they activate their best man, JON PYLE, an oversexed mercenary, to take care of the situation. His orders are to convince Dina to switch sides, and if that fails, to eliminate her. However, after they meet the attraction is undeniable and a third option kicks in, one which triggers repercussions from BOTH sides.

Each book you buy will come with an official CERTIFICATE OF AUTHENTICITY.

Up for one last pop kill? Click here to catch up.