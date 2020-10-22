John Barrowman's Webcomic, Acursian, To Be Printed In December

Acursian (an Old English word defined as one consigned to destruction, misery, or evil by a curse) stars John Barrowman as Charlie Stewart who, on the eve of an important birthday, falls victim to an ancient Celtic curse. Stewart seemed to have it all: the big house, the fast car, the beautiful family, and a high-power career at a leading criminal law firm, but overnight finds everything spiraling out of control as his perfect life becomes a disaster zone of chaos and calamity. Every decision he makes, every relationship he has, every choice he's given is doomed to fail spectacularly, no matter what he does.
Embarking on a quest for the truth behind the supernatural forces re-writing his destiny, Charlie discovers that his ancestor Bonnie Prince Charlie made a deal with the ruthless Celtic God of War, Bregon. In return for the Bonnie Prince's victory at the battle of Culloden, Bregon demanded the prince steal three magical talismans from Bregon's own sisters. These sisters cursed the entire Stewart bloodline and now Charlie must settle a centuries-long family squabble among gods in order to get his own family back. Real life and ancient legend collide in unexpected ways as Charlie battles across this world and opens up realms of time and mystery that no mortal was ever meant to see.
LEGENDARY COMICS
SEP208684
(W) Erika Lewis, Carol Barrowman, John Barrowman (A) Beni Lobel
Final Orders Due: Nov 02, 2020
SRP: $17.99