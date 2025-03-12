Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: green lantern, Hawkwoman

John Stewart And Hawkwoman Get A Lot Closer In Green Lantern Corps #2

John Stewart And Hawkwoman Get A Lot Closer In Green Lantern Corps #2 (Spoilers... but c'mon, you knew this was happening))

Article Summary John Stewart and Hawkwoman's relationship heats up in Green Lantern Corps #2.

Comic hints at a crossover with the Justice League cartoon universe.

The duo hides in an alien cupboard, sparking fan speculation.

Exciting plot with Sinestro, Atrocitus, and the mystery of Fractal Lanterns.

As we may have pointed out in recent Bleeding Cool coverage, the romance of Hawkgirl/Hawkwoman and Green Lantern John Stewart mostly a thing for the Justice League cartoons and the comic book spinoffs of that. And in the Justice League Unlimited Batman Beyond story Once and Future Thing, it was revealed that Warhawk was their future son. But might that lead to some crossover into the comic books now? Which meant her arrival in Green Lantern Corps #1 last month made folks wonder if something of the DC Animated Universe be coming over to the comic book Prime Earth?

Because Shayera Thal seems to have something that she wants to… reignite. And so we have today's Green Lamtern Corps #2 by Jeremy Adams, Morgan Hampton, Fernando Pasarin and Oclair Albert. And while it may start off all innocuous…

But when hiding from others in an alien cupboard, very little more needs to be said.

Time to bring on the Garth Marenghi gif.

And it seems they may have spent a little longer in that wardrobe than absolutely necessary.

And while nothing more may need to be said, something got shaken up…

…okay, fair enough, plenty more needs to be said it seems. Green Lantern Corps #2 by Jeremy Adams, Morgan Hampton, Fernando Pasarin, and Oclair Albert is published today from DC Comics. It seems to be Jeremy Adams' day…

GREEN LANTERN CORPS #2

(W) Jeremy Adams, Morgan Hampton (A/CA) Fernando Pasarin, Oclair Albert

SINESTRO…BACK IN GREEN?! The Lanterns return to Thanagar, decimated in the aftermath of the Civil Corps! But this time John Stewart and company are fighting with Hawkwoman by their side. Meanwhile, the mystery of the Fractal Lanterns deepens, as Atrocitus seeks revenge for the theft of his powers! So why is the answer seemingly within the remains of the shattered Thanagar?! Retail: $3.99

In-Store Date: 3/12/2025

