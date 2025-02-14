Romance, Green Lantern: John Stewart, Tamaranean & Thanagarians

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: hawkgirl, john stewart

Romance, the Green Lantern: John Stewart, Tamaraneans and Thanagarians, all for Valentine's Day from DC Comics

It was mostly a thing for the Justice League cartoons and the comic book spinoffs of that. That Hawkgirl and Green Lantern John Stewart would have a thing together, though it was a bit on and off, given Hawkgirl was meant to have a soulmate across the millennia. And in the Justice League Unlimited Batman Beyond story Once and Future Thing, it was revealed that Warhawk was their future son. But might that lead to some crossover into the comic books now?

In the new Green Lantern Corps #1, John Stewart is certainly an object of desire.

But might something of the DC Animated Universe be coming over to the comic book Prime Earth?

Because Shayera Thal seems to have something that she wants to… reignite. And future solicits suggest that is where it will be heading.

GREEN LANTERN CORPS #1

(W) Jeremy Adams, Morgan Hampton (A/CA) Fernando Pasarin, Oclair Albert

THE GREEN LANTERN CORPS RETURNS WITH A BRAND NEW ONGOING SERIES! The corps is back! And just in time for the deadly new fractured spectrum saga to kick into full gear! Join the newly formed Green Lantern Corps as they head out into the galaxy in order to stop Sorrow and his master from creating a power battery. John Stewart, Kyle Rayner, Jessica Cruz, Guy Gardner, Jo Mullein, and all your favorite Lanterns are back in the most incredible ensemble cast this side of the cosmos! All brought to you by the great galactic creative team of Jeremy Adams (Green Lantern), Morgan Hampton (Cyborg) and Fernando Pasarin (The Flash)! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 2/12/2025 GREEN LANTERN CORPS #2

(W) Jeremy Adams, Morgan Hampton (A/CA) Fernando Pasarin, Oclair Albert

SINESTRO…BACK IN GREEN?! The Lanterns return to Thanagar, decimated in the aftermath of the Civil Corps! But this time John Stewart and company are fighting with Hawkwoman by their side. Meanwhile, the mystery of the Fractal Lanterns deepens, as Atrocitus seeks revenge for the theft of his powers! So why is the answer seemingly within the remains of the shattered Thanagar?! Retail: $3.99

In-Store Date: 3/12/2025 GREEN LANTERN CORPS #3

(W) Jeremy Adams, Morgan Hampton (A/CA) Fernando Pasarin, Oclair Albert

SAD BOYS OF THE GALAXY, GATHER 'ROUND! The Sorrow Lantern and his fractal soldiers are on the march–and Razer and Kilowog will need to use all their willpower to escape alive! Meanwhile, the fate of Thanagar is revealed after being cracked in two during the Civil Corps storyline…but what mystery lies at the center? All this, plus John and Hawkwoman fight for their lives aboard Atrocitus's ship–It's a Red Lantern pirate adventure across the galaxy! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 4/9/2025

