John Walker, US Agent, Continues In United States Of Captain America

Today sees the final issue of USAgent: John Walker from Christopher Priest and Georges Jeanty, looking at the battle between John Walker, former Captain America, current USAgent and co-star in the Falcon And Winter Soldier TV series. And fighting his own battle with another claimant to the USAgent title – and shield – dubbed The Saint.

The Saint has his own origin that seems rather familiar to America right now, a police traffic stop that leads to a murder, without justice. But in far more complex and detailed fashion than the media usually like to portray.

And an event that even his own family can't unite around. Because Priest never likes to go for easy solutions. Whether it's on USAgent, Vampirella or Sacred Six, Priest goes there. He remains one of the most talented and challenging writers in comic books today and it is a crime he hasn't gone further, alongside the likes of Alan Moore, Grant Morrison, Mark Millar, Warren Ellis, Brian Bendis, Scott Snyder, Donny Cates or Brian K Vaughan.

And even though this is the final issue of the series, the character's story will most definitely continue in June's United States Of Captain America #1, publishing just in time for the 4th of July.

Because while the solicitation stated "The shield has been stolen! No one understands the value of the shield like those who've wielded it, so Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson set out on a road trip across America to chase down the thief", the story will also include Backy Barnes and John Walker as well.

"American Zealot" concludes with the former U.S.Agent struggling to save an impoverished mining town from an unhinged SUPER-PATRIOT who happens to be his own sister suffering a major psychotic break. But can he place the town's lives over hers? And can Walker survive a smackdown against his replacement, the murderous SAINT? Which U.S.Agent will retain the shield?

The shield has been stolen! No one understands the value of the shield like those who've wielded it, so Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson set out on a road trip across America to chase down the thief.

But instead, they find the Captains, everyday people from all walks of life who've taken up the mantle of Captain America to defend their communities. And for some reason, the shield thief wants them all dead. Can Sam and Steve get to them first? Christopher Cantwell and Dale Eaglesham lead a can't-miss miniseries to celebrate Captain America's 80th Anniversary, joined by a rotating series of creative teams to tell the stories of each new Captain-starting with Aaron Fischer, the Captain America of the railways, brought to life by Josh Trujillo and Jan Bazaldua!

