Joker Presents: A Puzzlebox #7 Preview: What's in the Box?!

Commisioner Gordon learns what's in the boxes around Gotham City in this preview of Joker Presents: A Puzzlebox #7… when they explode! Check out the preview below.
JOKER PRESENTS A PUZZLEBOX #7 (OF 7)
DC Comics
1221DC144
JOKER PRESENTS A PUZZLEBOX #7 (OF 7) CVR B REILLY BROWN CARD STOCK VAR – $5.99
(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A) Jesus Merino, Mike Norton, Vicente Cifuentes (CA) Chip Zdarsky
The final pieces fall into place! The Joker's tale has come to an explosive end and has blown up in everyone's faces. Now Commissioner Gordon is racing to pick up the pieces, but various attacks across Gotham City culminate in an assault on the GCPD itself. Who is behind them and why? The answer to that riddle will make you laugh and laugh and laugh.
In Shops: 2/1/2022
SRP: $4.99
